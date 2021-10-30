Halo Infinite Studio has a “love-hate” relationship with Craig • Eurogamer.pt

343 Industries finally unveiled updated gameplay from Halo Infinite and revealed a new image of Craig the Brute that made such a fuss in the gameplay trailer for the 2020 version.

After becoming an issue discussed around the world, this time it was the company itself to address the issue in an official message, in which it talks about some of the most recent revelations that were made this week.

The latest gameplay shows Craig looking refreshed and Brute got special commentary from the 343i.

Steve Dyck, team director responsible for the characters and matches, commented that “the team has a kind of love-hate relationship with Craig.”

“While it was fun to watch the community lean towards Craig, he unfortunately represented some of the content and systems that weren’t ready to be featured in that demo.”

“Craig’s positive result is that he was one of the factors in gaining more time to finish the job and taking the Brutes to a place where the team is happy with them.”

“This is one of the many positive examples of 343 working and aligning with the Halo community around expectations. Players who pay close attention will be able to discover clues to Craig in Halo Infinite, his spirit lives on!

Bryan Repka, in charge of character art for the campaign, added that “Craig is well delivered, trust me!”

“He’s gone through some changes, but I’m here to say he’s been improved. He’s very pleased with himself and fits in well with the rest of his Brute friends. He’s also discovered a new hobby and has been doing well. long to Craig!”

343 also shared a new image of Craig, in its updated version, with higher quality for everyone who couldn’t see him in the latest trailer.