Hazard is expected to leave Real Madrid in January and return to the Premier League, newspaper says

Eden Hazard has his days numbered at Real Madrid. Down at the Spanish club, the Belgian striker is expected to be traded in January 2022, when the European winter transfer window opens, and the most likely destination is the Premier League. The information is from the ‘Daily Mail’ newspaper.

According to the British vehicle, Hazard is far from being one of Carlo Ancelotti’s favorite players. Successive injuries and poor performance put the player further and further away from the Santiago Bernabéu. There were only nine matches so far this season and no goals scored by the Belgian.

Despite the negative scenario of Hazard at Real Madrid, the player has a market in English football, where he shone with the Chelsea shirt between 2012 and 2019. Newcastle United is one of the player’s likely destinations, especially after the club received a financial injection , thanks to the sale to the Arab world. In addition to the Magpies, the Blues are also tipped to try to repatriate the attacker.

In an interview this Friday (29), coach Carlo Ancelotti left the door open for the striker to say goodbye to the club, if it is in his interest.

Never in my coaching career have I forced a player who wants to leave and stay. In my personal opinion there is no doubt about that. If a player wants to leave, he will leave. There’s not much doubt about that.”

On the other hand, Hazard has already expressed interest in fulfilling his contract with Real Madrid until the end. His link with the meringues ends in June 2024, but his departure is almost certain, according to the British press.