Health Department confirms 13 deaths in truck and van accidents with patients in TM; see names | Mato Grosso

An accident between a van and a SW4 pickup, this Saturday (30), on BR-174, in Comodoro, 677 km from Cuiabá, left 13 dead, as confirmed by the municipality’s Health Department. The two vehicles collided, but there is still no confirmation of who would have invaded the opposite lane.
Serious accident on BR-174 left dead and injured — Photo: Civil Police-MT
Initially, the municipality’s Civil Police had informed that at least 14 people had died, but later, after an analysis on the spot, 13 fatal victims were identified. The secretariat will list the names of the victims.
Of the dead, 8 were patients, two companions and the driver of the vehicle and were traveling by van to Vilhena and two people who were on SW4.
- Patients: João Alves Franco, José Luis da Silva, Antônio Pereira Soares, Silvalda Souza Silva, Luiz Guslinski, Geraldo Aparecido, Cenire dos Santos and Mailon Rocha
- Escorts: Aparecida Guslinski and Elenice Fernandes de Souza
- Van driver: Elias Santos
- SW4 occupants: Marcio Coelho and Juliano Coelho
Van left the runway and was destroyed — Photo: Disclosure
SW4 was involved in a van accident — Photo: Disclosure
Vehicles were destroyed and parts were scattered across the track — Photo: Disclosure
Patients in the van undergo hemodialysis three times a week.
The van belongs to the Comodoro Health Department, which transported patients in the region for hemodialysis treatment, at the Rim Institute of Vilhena, in Vilhena (RO).
Accident on BR-174 left more than 10 dead — Photo: Disclosure
The truck went from Ariquemes (RO) to Curitiba (PR).
The wounded were taken to the Hospital Regional de Cáceres.
The Civil Police, Fire Department, Mobile Emergency Service (Samu), Official Expertise and Technical Identification (Politec), Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the local funeral home went to the scene of the accident.
The Prefecture of Comodoro decreed three days of official mourning for the accident involving an official vehicle of the municipality that transported residents to Vilhena for medical care, and a private vehicle, “which prematurely claimed the lives of patients, caregivers and a public server”.