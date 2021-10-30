Hebe Camargo’s Luxury Car Collection Will Be Disbanded – Country

the car collection Mercedes-Benz of presenter Hebe Camargo will be undone after the death of her nephew, businessman Claudio Pessutti. He was currently responsible for the vehicles, but he died in January this year due to complications from the Covid-19. The information is from the Uol.

The five luxury cars were kept in the mansion that belonged to Hebe, in the Cidade Jardim neighborhood, in the city of São Paulo. Only two copies will be preserved for future display at Hebe legacy events: the 1998 silver SLK 230 convertible and the 2001 white S600L executive sedan.

The other cars and the property were kept by Pessutti’s widow, Helena Caio. She plans to put them up for sale after inventory is complete.

Subtitle:

One of the models that will remain in Hebe’s collection is the 1998 silver SLK 230 convertible, similar to the one in this image Photograph:

Disclosure

“It’s very difficult to keep all the cars due to the high cost. Besides, you can’t expose the entire collection and travel with it. We’ve come to the conclusion that it’s better to just keep the two most important,” Helena told Uol.

The two units of the S-Class will be sold, the most luxurious sedan of the German brand, in the sports version S 65 AMG. The last copy acquired by Hebe was the 2007 model, in white color, being the most valuable of all. Black is a little older, from 2003.