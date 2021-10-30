‘High interest rate slows down the economy and transfers income to the richest,’ says economist

This week, the Central Bank decided to raise the basic interest rate, the Selic, by 1.5%, and announced that probably in December there will be a new increase. Sputnik Brasil interviewed a specialist to find out to what extent the measure is really effective in fighting inflation.

On Wednesday (27), the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decreed an increase in the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, from 6.25% to 7.75% per year. This is the sixth consecutive high and makes the Selic reach its highest level in four years, according to the G1.

According to the Copom, the inflation spike was not only driven by “volatile” components, but also by the so-called “underlying” inflation, which is more lasting, and for this reason, the high inflation projections of the committee justify the rate increase.

The committee also says it foresees that at its next meeting, in December, it will make another 1.5 percentage point increase in the rate, and stressed that the attempt to breach the spending ceiling could generate even greater inflationary movements, according to the media.

Sputnik Brasil interviewed Davi Deccache, a doctoral candidate in Economics at the University of Brasília and an economic advisor at the Chamber of Deputies to find out if the increase is, in fact, an efficient strategy to fight inflation and what other alternatives could be implemented to stop the economic crisis in the country.

© Folhapress / Luciano Claudino Commerce in Campinas, São Paulo. High inflation affects Brazilians’ purchasing power and stagnates the economy, October 11, 2021

Deccache says that two reasons led to the increase in the Selic rate at this level: the current inflationary pressure and an expectation that this pressure will continue in the future.

“Since the only price control instrument that exists in Brazil today is the interest rate, it is overburdened to deal with this type of inflationary pressure, however, I consider this to be an excessive and ineffective measure for the type of inflation we have “explained the expert.

The measure would be unproductive in the short and medium term for generating “serious side effects”, since “the Selic impacts bank rates that influence both investment and consumption, and this could worsen economic recovery projections”.

In addition to this effect, the specialist highlights another one, which would be “greater regressivity generated by the transfer of income to holders of government bonds, holders who are at the top of the pyramid, are the richest”.

“There is a distributive problem on the one hand and a growth problem on the other. […] The great impasse in raising the interest rate is, in fact, a matter of income distribution. We are creating a flow of income for those who are already very rich with this increase, which is counterproductive in a country as unequal as Brazil.”

Despite the positive rate of GDP, food prices are increasingly higher for Brazilians, eggs, for example, increased by 7%

augmentation strategy

Deccache explains that the main interest rate transmission channel is the exchange rate, that is, the government hopes that by raising the Selic, “the differential between Brazil and the rest of the world in terms of interest will be widened and this will make the country more attractive for the flow of capital in dollars”.

“As the outlook for the exchange rate is the worst possible given the level of uncertainty and institutional confusion, this sudden increase would be a strategy to hold the exchange rate and reverse the devaluation trend as soon as possible.”

In addition to the increase carried out, the Copom has already signaled that in December there may be another increase in the rate, asked why to announce such a forecast so in advance, the specialist says that these disclosures occur to “stabilize agents’ expectations about the future”.

“This expectation, according to the conventional view, stabilizes the economy, the flow of capital. It is a way of providing predictability to the market, trying to mitigate the impacts of exchange rate volatility.”

Deccache also emphasizes that the “currency devaluation in the country is also related to the environment of recurrent uncertainty” and, once again, stresses that the rise in interest rates “may not compensate for future turmoil and have all the damage that is already happening today. have”.

Rafael Neddermeyer/Public Photos Analysts predict long period of exchange rate fluctuations

Bolsonaro government economy

In recent weeks, there have been considerable changes in the guidelines of Brazilian economic policy, such as the hole in the spending ceiling and the increase in the Selic, if this would mean a reversal in the government’s conduct on the matter, Deccache believes that “there is an intention to make the government more flexible. ceiling only for 2022”, the year of the executive elections in Brazil.

“I see the precatório PEC, responsible for the hole in the spending ceiling, as a tactical retreat to ease the ceiling only in the election year, in 2022, to fit a robust cash transfer program, and then in 2023, the first year of the government, it is resumed and will fulfill its predetermined functions since 2016, which are the reduction of social welfare in the country and privatizations”, explained the specialist.

Deccache believes that the recent changes in the economy are “merely conjunctural, aiming at the elections, and not structural in a definitive way”, since if they were structural, the analyst says that the “ceiling would be revoked”.

© REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes during a press conference at the Ministry of Economy, October 22, 2021

Alternatives to rate hike

The expert explains that inflation in Brazil is caused by some factors, such as the devalued exchange rate, as it impacts all prices, including the price of products exported by the country, such as meat, for example, since they are determined in dollars.

“This is a type of inflationary pressure that could be mitigated through regulatory food stocks, which the government stopped doing since 2017 […], this is a non-monetary policy to control inflation, and it would be an option to not overload the basic interest rate in order to hold the exchange rate.”

Another option, which, in Deccache’s interpretation “is simpler, but with greater political challenges” is “Petrobras’ pricing policy, because a good part of inflation, which is already above 10% a year, has to do with increase in fuel prices adopted since 2016”.

The analyst says that although oil production and refining takes place, for the most part, in Brazil, prices are determined “as if everything were totally imported, based on calculation assumptions with non-existent logistics”, and this dynamic favors to rising inflation.

© Folhapress / Danilo Verpa An attendant fills up a car at a gas station in São Paulo. This year alone, gasoline has already risen 73.4% (file photo)

In the expert’s view, “[…] There are other ways to make this calculation, for example, calculate the internal extraction cost in domestic currency, the refining cost, and insert a profit margin on top of that to remunerate the company, thus the cost of diesel, gasoline and of cooking gas would be lower. This solution would have a much smaller impact on the interest rate,” he pondered.

“This alternative to Petrobras’ price policy is not a price freeze, it is an option that Brazil used in recent years before the PPI [Política de Paridade Internacional] other countries adopt this guideline, however, […], with it, we would not have the negative impacts of the high interest rate, discouraging consumer investment, in addition to increasing the population’s purchasing power, because if cooking gas is cheaper, it is cheaper to eat,” adds the expert.

Regarding the rise in electricity tariffs, Deccache says that there has been a lack of public investment in recent years in the transition of the energy matrix and that “many associate the rise in tariffs to the water crisis, but they are different, if we had carried out a transformation of the production matrix, more advanced in wind, for example, we could not have as strong increases in the final consumer bill”.

“We have issues related to price increases that have to be resolved structurally and not with more interest rates, so we have to diagnose the problem and try to solve this structurally. […] What the interest rate does is slow down the economy and transfer income to the richest,” he added.

