How Bolsonaro managed to mobilize the far left and far right in Italy

by

  • Matheus Magenta*
  • BBC News Brazil sent to Rome

Bolsonaro in Rome; president will receive honors in Italy, while being the target of protests

Bolsonaro in Rome; president will receive honors in Italy, while being the target of protests

The granting of honorary citizenship of the Italian village of Anguillara Veneta to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has become the latest symbol of the historic dispute between the far right and the far left in Italy. Demonstrations were scheduled for the same day (1st/11) in which the president will be honored, right after the meeting of the G20 (20 largest economies in the world) in Rome.

Anguillara Veneta’s city hall, run by politicians considered to be on the right and far right, was deprecated by an environmental group as an “answer” to the tribute to Bolsonaro, which managed to attract criticism from various left groups in Italy for other reasons, such as deforestation Amazon and Covid’s CPI accusations against its management of the pandemic, all refuted by the president.

But what does Bolsonaro have to gain from all this imbroglio? According to David Magalhães, professor of international relations at PUC-SP and Faap and coordinator of the Observatório da Extrema Right, “receiving a tribute from a conservative political leadership, no matter how important, helps to energize Bolsonaro’s internal radical base, that from time to time it needs fuel to keep its militancy engaged, especially on social networks, while building a narrative that the president is not isolated, that he is admired and that those who reject him are a progressive national and international elite” .

For Italian political scientist Fabio Gentile, a professor at the Federal University of Ceará specializing in fascism, the tribute to the Brazilian president because of his great-grandfather is also surrounded by symbolic and historical ties related to a traditional right-wing and extreme-right flag in Italy: the granting of Italian citizenship to descendants born in other countries.