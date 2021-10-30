How much do you want to pay? TV Globo charges R$ 61 million from Ricardo Eletro

São Paulo – Owner of the famous catchphrase “How much do you want to pay?”, businessman Ricardo Nunes had some personal property pledged by the Court of São Paulo to pay part of an outstanding debt with TV Globo. The station files a lawsuit in which it charges R$ 61.2 million from Ricardo Eletro, which was founded by the businessman from Minas Gerais.

Due to the debt, the Court seized objects from Nunes’ apartment, which were valued at R$ 213 thousand. The information was published by columnist Rogério Gentile, from Folha, and confirmed by metropolises. The auction will be held from November 11th to 17th.

ricardo-nunes-ricardo-electro-debt-tv-globo-4 Ricardo Nunes was seen frequently in Ricardo Eletro’s advertisementsDisclosure ricardoelectro TV Globo charges a million dollar debt against Ricardo Eletro from the courtsDisclosure Ricardo Eletro Ricardo Nunes, founder of Ricardo Eletro, owes more than R$ 61 millionRicardo Eletro Disclosure ricardo-nunes-ricardo-electro-debt-tv-globo-02 Ricardo Nunes lost control of Ricardo Eletro, which is undergoing fiscal recoveryReproduction/Instagram ricardo-nunes-ricardo-electro-divide-tv-globo-01 The businessman from Minas is now doing lives and giving lectures and courses on social mediaReproduction/Instagram 0

Among the items that belong to Ricardo Nunes and will be available for purchase are a grand piano, a 75-inch television, three air conditioning units, two decorative statues, two paintings and a rustic wooden furniture. The auction notice was published in the Electronic Justice Gazette on October 15th.

attorney payment

The decision was taken by judge Antonio Carlos Santoro Filho, of the 11th Civil Court of São Paulo, on October 13th. In the text, the magistrate states that the auction has “as useful to calculate the costs to be collected for the payment of the station’s lawyers’ fees”. In this case, the beneficiary will be the office Affonso Ferreira Advogados, which handles the lawsuit brought by TV Globo against Ricardo Eletro.

Currently, the debt with fees totals more than R$ 5 million. The broadcaster filed an indemnity lawsuit against the businessman in June 2018, in which it charges R$ 61.2 million from Ricardo Eletro. Ricardo Nunes, then founder of the company, is no longer a shareholder in Máquina de Vendas, which currently controls Ricardo Eletro.

However, the businessman was the guarantor of seven promissory notes issued in 2017. It is worth remembering that the company is in the process of judicial reorganization and was taken over by MV Participações.

After losing command of Ricardo Eletro, Ricardo Nunes has been making lives for social networks and courses to teach about entrepreneurship and financial market investing.