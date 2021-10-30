How Switzerland defeated uncontrolled heroin use by facilitating drug access in the 1990s

5 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images

In the 1990s, Switzerland decided to fight one of Europe’s worst drug epidemics by testing a radical and controversial policy — which included offering pure heroin and consumption rooms for addicts.

The new strategy has dramatically reduced the number of overdoses, HIV infections, AIDS-causing viruses, and new users.

In an interview with journalist Zak Brophy of the BBC’s Witness radio program, Swiss doctor Andre Seidenberg, who has worked with drug addicts for decades, and former president Ruth Dreifuss, who campaigned for change in the country’s public policy, tell how Switzerland defeated uncontrolled heroin use by facilitating access to the drug in the 1990s.

“I tried almost every drug, my friends had serious drug problems. Fortunately I escaped… I started studying medicine and my patients sometimes ended up being old friends.”

The statement is from doctor Andre Seidenberg, now retired, who has worked helping drug users in Switzerland since the 1970s.

At that time, the country was experiencing a major heroin epidemic. The government responded with police repression and treatments focused only on abstinence. But the strategy wasn’t working.

The situation got so out of control that, in the late 1980s, some local governments decided to tolerate drug use in certain public spaces, such as parks, in an attempt to regain some sort of control.

These places became known needle parks (needle parks, literally)—and Zurich’s Platzspitz Park was one of the most famous.

“First it was a few hundred, then a few thousand every day, drugging, wandering around, dealing all sorts of drugs. It becomes a really horrible scene, with a lot of HIV, and people dying right there.”

Credit, Romano Cagnoni/Getty Images Photo caption, Record of open-air drug use in 1989 at the Platzspitz Park in Zurich

“They died in the park or nearby, on any corner. It was a disgrace,” says the doctor.

Seidenberg was part of the growing community of frontline health professionals that challenged official policy. They began offering dependents access to shelter and medical services, as well as sterile needles.

This last initiative was particularly vital when HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, began to spread in the 1980s.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Switzerland had the highest HIV infection rate in Western Europe, due in part to needle-sharing for injecting drugs.

This was the dark side of one of the richest societies in the world — plunged into a seemingly classless crisis.

“At the needle park, you could meet any kind of people, rich people and poor people, people completely desperate and almost dying or actually dying. And you also saw healthy, rich people who worked in a bank during the day but bought heroin.”

For Seidenberg, it was clear that the current policy was not working.

“The son of a friend of mine died of an overdose after two years of struggling to become abstinent,” he recalls.

“So this is my personal experience, we really failed, we failed in treatment, we failed in prevention. And we were powerless in the face of the damage produced by consumption.”

When former Swiss President Ruth Dreifuss became Health Minister in the early 1990s, the voices of reformers like Seidenberg were increasingly drawing the attention of policymakers. And she herself supported the new approach.

“It was clear that I, as federal health minister and responsible for implementing the narcotics law, had to facilitate innovation in practice,” she says in an interview with the BBC’s Witness programme.

Credit, Andrew Burton/Getty Images Photo caption, Ruth Dreifuss is now a member of the Global Commission on Drug Policy

“Those who had a really strong connection with the population said that we had to try new ways. It wasn’t possible to continue as we did in the past.”

In 1991, the Swiss government then drafted a new national policy, which combined a hard line on crime and a public health approach to addicts—it became known as the “four-pillar strategy.”

One of the pillars was law enforcement. But the other three — prevention, harm reduction and treatment — were based on treating drug users more humanely.

However, Switzerland is a highly decentralized federation, in which decisions are often taken through referendums.

Each region or city then had to be convinced to try out some of the new public policy ideas.

“I was active throughout this campaign, going from north to south, east to west, in my country to explain why we were doing this, what were the results and the population’s responsibility to overcome the stigmatization of drug users and consider those who they are dependent like people with a disease that needs to be taken care of,” recalls Dreifuss.

One of the most controversial elements of the plan was to test what became known as heroin assisted treatment (HAT).

Credit, Pascal Le Segretain/Sygma via Getty Images Photo caption, Drug use was even tolerated in certain spaces, such as the Letten Station, an abandoned train station in Zurich

It consisted of offering addicts pure heroin on prescription, to be safely injected in specialized clinics. In this way, they would stop buying contaminated drugs in the underground market.

The first clinic of its kind opened in Switzerland in 1994. Patients had to meet strict criteria, such as not having responded to other treatments.

In addition to therapy, they also received help with employment and housing.

The HAT program was conceived as a scientific investigation, and preliminary results looked promising. But opposition remained strong in some parts of Switzerland. Critics of the proposal claimed that prescribing heroin to addicts could influence young people, as well as harm the drug addicts themselves.

Over time, however, the data began to show conclusiveness.

Thanks to trials of heroin-assisted treatment and other programs — such as the increased use of methadone (used in heroin detox) — the number of fatal overdoses in the country fell by half between 1991 and 2010.

At the same time, HIV infections were reduced by 65%, and the number of new heroin users dropped by 80%.

“In a way, it’s something to be proud of when you get something after several years of struggle and work,” says Seidenberg. “But the main thing is that people returned to health, began to think about normalizing their lives and managed – at least more than half did – a really normal life. And people weren’t dying,” he says.

But the final test of the project was political. In 2008, Switzerland held a national referendum, in which 68% of the population voted to permanently incorporate the four-pillar policy into federal law.

It was a long journey of building political consensus, but for former President Ruth Dreifuss it was worth it.

“The most positive experience a political leader can have is saying he helped save lives. And that was the case.”