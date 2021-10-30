How Switzerland defeated uncontrolled heroin use by facilitating drug access in the 1990s

by

Heroin addicts walk the tracks of Letten Station, an abandoned train station in Zurich, Switzerland

Credit, Getty Images

In the 1990s, Switzerland decided to fight one of Europe’s worst drug epidemics by testing a radical and controversial policy — which included offering pure heroin and consumption rooms for addicts.

The new strategy has dramatically reduced the number of overdoses, HIV infections, AIDS-causing viruses, and new users.

In an interview with journalist Zak Brophy of the BBC’s Witness radio program, Swiss doctor Andre Seidenberg, who has worked with drug addicts for decades, and former president Ruth Dreifuss, who campaigned for change in the country’s public policy, tell how Switzerland defeated uncontrolled heroin use by facilitating access to the drug in the 1990s.

“I tried almost every drug, my friends had serious drug problems. Fortunately I escaped… I started studying medicine and my patients sometimes ended up being old friends.”