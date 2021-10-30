How would someone at the south pole of the Moon view the Earth and the Sun? This video shows you!

NASA is still preparing to take astronauts back to the lunar surface through the Artemis program and, if all goes according to plan, the first woman and the first black person could walk on the moon in 2024. In the meantime, we can speculate on something interesting that future astronauts will be able to observe during lunar missions: what will it be like to see the Earth and the Sun being on the surface of the Moon?

To help answer this question, NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio has produced a computer model that helps us visualize what it would be like to see Earth and Sun movements if we were at the lunar south pole — or, more specifically, near the crater of Shackleton, the location chosen to position the video’s virtual camera. The simulation shows three lunar days (a little over three months, as each lunar day and night lasts about two Earth weeks) in just two minutes of animation.

See below:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The video begins with the Sun moving across the horizon, never more than 0° in longitude, while the Earth moves above and below the camera’s field of view. You’ll notice that our planet appears to be upside down, but that’s because of the view from the Moon’s south pole. It was possible to produce the crater and other features of the Moon’s surface thanks to data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), which has already has been studying the Moon for over a decade.

Also note that, as the sun passes through an angle very close to the lunar horizon, the shadows produced are elongated. With that, an eclipse occurs whose classification will depend on the frame of reference we consider. If we think from the point of view of those on Earth, the phenomenon in question will be a total lunar eclipse, caused by the Moon passing through the shadow cast by our planet; on the other hand, a person on the lunar surface would see a solar eclipse taking place.

Source: Space.com, NASA