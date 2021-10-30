Hugo Bonemer laments the death of his father, victim of Covid-19

Hugo Bonemer published on social networks, this Saturday (10/30), the announcement of the death of his father, Christian Bonemer. According to information, the man died as a result of complications from Covid-19. He was admitted to a hospital in Londrina, in the interior of Paraná.

“We tried to change things, and create a new ending to this story, with everything that exists in a situation like the one he was in. But for 16 days my father has been struggling to get out of the hospital, the intubation, the ECMO, and there are limits to every battle. There are limits to my understanding of what seems fair. And that doesn’t seem like it. It is not. It can not. It hurts too much”, lamented Hugo.

Christian Bonemer was a cousin of journalist William Bonner and died at the age of 58, even after all possible treatments for Covid-19’s recovery. “With all humility, I want to sincerely thank and deeply admire the medical team who took care of him, and did everything to make this end a different one, like the one of so many lives that are saved every day in this pandemic, and also to the family and friends who wanted so much for us,” his son wrote.

In a later publication, the actor recalled all the incentives received from his father, a great supporter of his career. “The most famous smile I know. He never dropped the shuttlecock, looking over his glasses and curiously at the world. Until now, decided to join the stars. You are a star, Dad. A superstar”.

