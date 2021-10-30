Hydroelectric reservoirs: volume will reach 18.7% in November, says ONS; forecast was 10% | water crisis

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) predicts that the hydroelectric reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest will reach the end of November with 18.7% of their storage capacity.

The data appears in the bulletin of the Monthly Operation Program (PMO), which brings the ONS forecasts for the month of November. The bulletin was released this Friday (29).

The Southeast and Midwest reservoirs are responsible for about 70% of all energy produced in the country.

The expected percentage for November is better than estimated at the height of the energy crisis. In June, the director general of the ONS, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, said that these reservoirs should reach 10.3% of capacity by November, which would be the worst level in 20 years.

“With the actions we propose and are carrying out, we can reach 10.3% [de armazenamento], which is still a worrying level, but that we will not have any energy or power problems by the end of November 2021”, said Ciocchi at a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies in June.

Currently, the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants in the Southeast and Midwest have 18% of their storage capacity. The system operator’s forecast is that this value will increase by the end of November, reaching the expected 18.7%.

In November, traditionally, the rainy season begins in the country.

The forecast is that the affluence (amount of water that reaches the hydroelectric plants) in November will be above the historical average for the Southeast and North.

“With the forecast of increased rainfall, the region should have a slight recovery, with the level of reservoirs closing the month at 18.7% of their capacity, compared to the current 18%”, says the ONS in a note.

See, in the article below, how the levels of the main reservoirs were at the beginning of this week:

Recent rains raise the level of hydroelectric reservoirs

The October rains contributed to the improvement of the Southeast and Midwest reservoirs. According to the ONS, rainfall in the Paraná River basin, except in the Tietê River sub-basin, was higher than the historical average. The Paraná basin is one of those that make up the Southeast/Midwest subsystem.

O energy consumption registered in October this year should be 2.1% lower than that registered in the same period in 2020. This projection, according to the ONS, is related to the mild temperatures in the capitals of the Southeast, Midwest and South, with an emphasis on the reduction of temperatures in the South region.

In the first half of October, according to preliminary data from the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE), electricity consumption had a 7.9% drop compared to the same period last year.