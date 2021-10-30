“I didn’t even have a prosthesis”

Roberto Carlos tells details of an accident that caused him to lose his leg – Photo: Marcelo de Assis

It’s a party day in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, with the town’s band playing and children running through the streets. The train is coming, honking, and a boy appears in front. In the background, Roberto Carlos sings the song “O divan” in the chapel, with the verses “I remember well the party, the whistle, and in the crowd a scream, the blood on the white linen, the peace of those who carried it, in their arms those who cried , and in heaven he still looked”. This is how Nelson Motta describes the first scene of the four-episode series (the initial project was for a movie) about the King’s life. He shares the script with Patrícia Andrade, from “Two sons of Francisco”. They were the two who conducted the various interviews with the singer, which served as the basis for the story.

“We did a lot of interviews with him, and he was great. The tactic was perfect: ‘Roberto, we’ll only put in the script what you tell us. What you don’t want simply doesn’t count.’ He, surprisingly, opened up quite a bit. I told him that, to make the project, it would be important for the character to be humanized. He has already become an entity. The guy has to be cuckolded, the guy has to suffer, and he accepted all that. My commitment was to do the first treatment. Patricia made other versions and now nothing is missing. All that’s missing is his own OK,” Nelson said in an interview with Washington Olivetto on the W/Cast podcast.

Nelson Motta also revealed that Roberto Carlos had no problem talking about the accident and that he even detailed how his childhood was later, until he got a prosthesis, when he was 14 years old.

“Roberto said that at the age of 13/14 he didn’t even have a prosthesis in his leg. It was those pants with the small pins and the crutch. He went to school, played. Later, his father heard that in Rio there was a doctor who did prostheses. He went there with his father, but nothing came of it. At the third hospital they went to, they heard about a German doctor. Maybe he was trained in some concentration camp or he was just an innocent. The fact is, the guy was an ace. The German put a tennis ball to soften it and built a prosthesis for Roberto. He said he ran off, stumbling, ran down the beach. The next day, he went to a dance and danced the night away. He had no problem talking about the leg, the accident”, revealed the journalist and writer, who also clarifies the project’s change in format: four episodes for television”.