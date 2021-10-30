‘I dropped out of school, pretended to have a job and wrote a suicide letter’: the risks of gaming addiction

5 hours ago

Credit, Deepak Kanda Photo caption, Cam Adair now lectures around the world on the risks of addiction

Cam Adair finally realized that his video game addiction was out of control when he thought about ending his own life because of it.

“I struggled with this for 10 years,” he says. “I dropped out of high school, never went to college and pretended to have jobs to deceive my family.”

“I once wrote a suicide letter and it was that night that I realized I needed help. Now I’ve been free of my gaming addiction for 3,860 days,” says Cam.

A 32-year-old Canadian, Adair eventually became the founder of Game Quitters, an online help group for people struggling with gaming addiction. The group currently has more than 75,000 members worldwide.

While technology and specifically the internet have helped keep the world running during the confines of the coronavirus, he says it has been difficult for people like him.

“The pandemic caused me to spend more time than usual watching Twitch [serviço de streaming ao vivo dedicado em grande parte a pessoas que jogam videogames] and to YouTube,” according to Adair.

“Much of this content [no YouTube] era of streaming players as well as games, which can be strong triggers for relapses in the game. Fortunately, I managed to avoid the relapses, but I know a lot of people in the Game Quitters community who unfortunately relapsed during the pandemic,” he says.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Young adults can spend hours and hours playing video games

In their study of Internet addiction, published in CNS Drugs, Martha Shaw and Donald W. Black, from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Iowa, USA, classify gambling addiction as part of a broader Internet addiction.

The study defines this dependence as “concern, impulse or excessive or poorly controlled behavior related to computer use and internet access that causes harm or discomfort”.

‘Debilitating factor’

Although many people argue that it is not as serious as alcoholism or drug addiction, gambling addiction can still be a debilitating factor for those afflicted. The Doctor. Andrew Doan, a neuroscientist and expert on digital addictions, agrees that the confinements have exacerbated the problem.

“The stresses of life generate cravings for behavior and escape mechanisms,” he says. “The pandemic has increased the tension in people’s lives and a convenient way of escape is the use of digital entertainment media, such as video games and social media. Excessive use to escape tension is a risk factor for the development of behaviors addictive,” warns Dr. Doan.

To help fight internet addiction, several technology companies have produced tools that can be used to help block or limit access to the internet or gaming sites.

Linewize is one such product, aimed at children or – more specifically – their parents.

The website and app allow parents and guardians to remotely limit and monitor the time children can spend on gaming sites or on the internet as a whole, whether via their children’s smartphones or laptops.

Linewize also contains the usual “parental locks” which prevent access to violent or pornographic material.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, This is a familiar sight to most people who have children.

Teodora Pavkovic, a qualified psychologist and digital wellness expert at the San Diego-based company that created Linewize, says that young people are particularly susceptible to spending too much time online. This is something parents of teenagers tend to agree on.

“Managing time spent online in a healthy and balanced way requires very sophisticated cognitive skills that don’t fully develop until we reach 25 years of age,” according to Pavkovic.

She adds: “Online platforms are built to extract and maximize our time, data and attention, in a way that – in combination with the many hidden risks that lurk online – make it exceptionally difficult for children to interact with the online world in such a way. measured, safe and responsible”.

For adults, internet addiction can also lead to gambling addiction, fueled by gambling apps and websites.

BetBlocker is an app that allows people to block their access to tens of thousands of websites and gambling apps for a period of time determined by the user.

When the restriction is activated, the person cannot gain access to the betting platforms until the restriction ends.

The BetBlocker app – which is free – can also be controlled by a partner, friend or the person’s parents.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The BetBlocker app prevents access to tens of thousands of betting websites

“Ease of access to remote betting is unquestionably the biggest challenge facing anyone with a gambling addiction today,” according to BetBlocker founder Duncan Garvie.

“Everyone has a casino or a bookmaker in their pocket and it’s very easy to play without anyone noticing,” he says.

Users can block gambling sites for hours, days or weeks. And people can also use the app to block other websites, such as video games.

“The app is intended to help users by creating restrictions during known periods of vulnerability,” adds Garvie, who lives in Edinburgh, Scotland.

GamBlock is another application that can be used similarly to prevent access to gambling websites. The chief executive of the Australian company, David Warr, says that “we are not against gambling”. The focus is on helping troubled bettors.

The Doctor. Andrew Doan gained his experience in video game addiction in part the hard way – he was an addict himself.

“During the course at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine [em Baltimore, nos Estados Unidos] and throughout my residency, I played 80 to 100 hours of video games a week for about 10 years,” he says.

Author of a book entitled “Game Addict: the seduction and the cost of video game and internet addiction” (in free translation from English), dr. Doan says the internet should be looked at in two separate ways.

“I divide digital media into two broad categories – digital sugar and digital vegetables. Digital vegetables, like online therapies, can be used to help people manage their tension and reduce their risk of addictive behaviors. [Enquanto] excessive use of digital sugar, such as games, pornography and non-work-related social networks, can increase the risk of addictive behaviors, particularly when these activities are used to escape daily stressors,” he says.

The Doctor. Doan fears that, given the length of time we all currently spend online, the number of Internet and video game addiction cases will increase.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Confinement pressured adults and children to use the internet more and more

But Cam Adair is hopeful that technology companies such as Linewize, BetBlocker and GamBlock can play an important role in helping to alleviate the problem. And it is important to emphasize that anyone concerned about any form of addiction should contact their doctor.

Adair’s work was published in the journal “Psychiatry Research” and he is now an international speaker on the topic of addiction.

“Asking for help saved my life,” he says. “I cheated, walked away, isolated myself, harassed others, and was incommunicado during my addiction. Now I am happy, content, and able to handle the stresses of normal life.”

Where to go for help?

CAPS and Basic Health Units (family health, health posts and centers)

CVV – Life Enhancement Center (emotional support and suicide prevention)

Telephone 188 (toll free from any landline or cell phone)

Website www.cvv.org.br (chat or e-mail)