‘I dropped out of school, pretended to have a job and wrote a suicide letter’: the risks of gaming addiction

by

Cam Adair

Credit, Deepak Kanda

Photo caption,

Cam Adair now lectures around the world on the risks of addiction

Cam Adair finally realized that his video game addiction was out of control when he thought about ending his own life because of it.

“I struggled with this for 10 years,” he says. “I dropped out of high school, never went to college and pretended to have jobs to deceive my family.”

“I once wrote a suicide letter and it was that night that I realized I needed help. Now I’ve been free of my gaming addiction for 3,860 days,” says Cam.

A 32-year-old Canadian, Adair eventually became the founder of Game Quitters, an online help group for people struggling with gaming addiction. The group currently has more than 75,000 members worldwide.