Ibovespa drops another 2% in the session and has the worst month of the year; what to expect from the Stock Exchange for the coming months?

SAO PAULO – Not even the balance sheets of the companies with the greatest weight on the Ibovespa were able to give a boost to the main index of the Brazilian stock market. The Stock Exchange not only closed down for the fourth day in a row, closing at the lows of the day, but also had the worst closing level of 2021 and the worst monthly fall in the year.

News related to Petrobras, one of the main blue chips of the index, brought a lot of fluctuation to the business. The president of the oil company, General Silva e Luna, stated that Congress would be studying solutions with the government to resolve the issue of rising fuel prices. yesterday in live on social networks, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) had already stressed investors by signaling some price control.

“Petrobras is forced to increase the price because it has to follow the legislation and we are trying here to find a way to change the law in this regard,” said Bolsonaro. In the third quarter, the oil company posted net income of R$31 billion and the company also announced the payment of R$31.8 billion in dividends to shareholders. The news would be reason for the appreciation of Petrobras shares, but the company’s shares ended the day among the biggest falls on the Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, fiscal uncertainties remain. Esteves Conalgo, secretary of the Treasury and Budget, said today at a press conference that the Ministry of Economy is not working with any option other than the PEC dos Precatórios to make room in the Budget and accommodate the Auxílio Brasil. “We don’t deal with another possibility. The option being discussed at the Ministry of Economy is the text of the PEC”, Colnago replied.

The Ministry projected that the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios will make room for discretionary expenditures of 91.6 billion reais in 2022 if approved by Congress.

The Ibovespa closed down 2.09% to 103,500 points; the volume traded on the day was R$33 billion. In the month, the stock market fell 6.7% and since the beginning of the year it has already retreated 13.03%. The futures index maturing in December 2021 is traded at 104,770 points with a drop of 0.84% ​​in the trades of the after market.

The dollar closed up 0.37% at R$5.646 on purchase and R$5.646 on sale. In the month, the US currency rose 3.7%. The dollar futures for November 2021 is trading at a slight drop of 0.04% to R$5.543.

In the futures interest market, contracts retreated after having soared in the last few days: the DI for January 2023 fell 27 basis points, to 12.21%; DI for January 2025 dropped 39 basis points to 12.25%; and the DI for January 2027 dropped 41 basis points, at 12.24%.

What to expect from now on?

Flavio Kac, manager of ASA Long Biased, says he does not have a very positive outlook for the Exchange in the coming months. For him, even though the balance sheet season for companies has been more positive than expected, they are results of the past and the market is working with future perspectives. But Kac admits he sees many discounted companies as an opportunity.

“We have seen sequential revisions of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) downwards and what is happening with interest has an impact on the valuation of assets”, says Kac. With the higher Selic, the funding costs of companies are higher. One of the biggest convictions of the manager at the moment is in companies in the animal protein sector, such as JBS, which is more exposed to the American economy.

Luiz Correa, Head of Equities at Nexgen, believes that there will be an improvement at the end of the year and that the Exchange still has a chance of experiencing a rally typical of the period. This possible increase would be supported by investment opportunities, with good companies being traded at high discounts. But he admits that as long as interest rates continue to rise, the stock market will struggle to become attractive.

“With the inflation that Brazil has today and with the profitability of government bonds, fixed income is more attractive to the local investor”, explains Correa. For abroad, fiscal risks weigh more on the decision to invest. “The political uncertainties make this investor prefer other emerging markets,” says Correa.

New records abroad

In New York, Stock Exchanges closed the month with a record high. Friday was also one of gains, although results from companies like Amazon and Apple disappointed and shook business earlier in the session. The three major indices closed at all-time highs: Dow Jones closed up 0.25% at 35,819 points; S&P gained 0.19% to 4,605 ​​points and the Nasdaq rose 0.33% to 15,489 points.

Stock exchanges in Europe, which closed earlier, barely followed this recovery. The Stoxx 600 index, a reference for bringing together companies from 17 key sectors on the European continent, closed with a slight increase of 0.07%. Oil prices, which had been falling throughout the day, reversed their signal and closed the session on a high. Brent rose 0.07% to $84.38 a barrel; WTI advanced 0.71% to $83.40.

