Ibovespa loses 6.7% in October with fiscal risk and accumulates a 13% drop in 2021 By Reuters

By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – It closed on a fall this Friday, with a new weekly loss and hitting the fourth consecutive monthly loss, reflecting the distrust of investors, especially regarding potential measures by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, with harmful effects on the country’s fiscal situation. .

The benchmark of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 2.09% to 103,500 points, posting a decline of 2.63% in the week and 6.74% in October, renewing its low in 11 months. In the year, it loses 13.04%. The financial volume this Friday totaled 33.3 billion reais.

“The Ibovespa ends the fourth consecutive month of low, with a completely undefined scenario in the economic and political agendas,” said analyst Régis Chinchila, from Terra Investimentos.

According to him, factors such as inflationary pressure and rising interest rates and uncertainties in issues such as the PEC dos Precatórios, Auxílio Brasil, among others, are reflected in investor caution and corroborate a growing unpredictability, with a decrease in the search for risk in the variable income.

Chinchila pointed out that there are well-depreciated sectors, such as banks and commodities, which could boost the Ibovespa towards recovery at the end of the year. “For this purpose, definitions such as Budget 2022 are essential for companies to have some horizon and reinforce their future expectations,” he said.

A battery of corporate results also reverberated in the São Paulo stock exchange, which again followed Wall Street, where the focus was the results of companies like Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:) (SA:) pressing negatively after their respective balance sheets.

Still, the and closed in the blue, touching historical highs in intraday, rocked by the performance of Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:). The S&P 500 rose 0.19% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.33%. In the month, they accumulated gains of 6.91% and 7.27%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON (SA:) retreated 2.84%, with the result for the third quarter falling short of expectations, with a drop in profit on a quarterly basis. Nor did the share buyback program prevent the negative adjustment. In the sector, PNA USIMINES (SA:) dropped 7.54%, also in frustration with the company’s balance sheet.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) fell 5.9%, with fears linked to a possible strike by truck drivers announced for next week and declarations by Bolsonaro that the company cannot make such a high profit, which overshadowed the result well above expectations and the announcement of dividend, in addition to an improvement in the level of indebtedness.

– ALPARGATAS PN (SA:) fell 10.56%, despite the 34% increase in profit in the third quarter, in part due to the improvement in the financial line and the positive effect of discontinued operations. Bradesco BBI considered the numbers reasonable, and benefited from the performance of international operations.

– MINERVA ON (SA:) gained 7.15%, as protein companies rose sharply, amid expectations for quarterly results. The company reports the numbers on November 4th. JBS ON (SA:) rose 4.19% and BRF ON (SA:) gained 2.11%. Both release their balance on the 10th. MARFRIG ON (SA:), which has already shown its data, rose 5.33%.

– FLEURY ON (SA:) advanced 2.67%, despite the drop in third quarter profit year-on-year, to 103.5 million reais. For the Safra team, these were strong results, as the best comparison should be the quarterly basis due to the unusually low cost structure a year earlier.

– SUZANO ON closed up 0.65%, after an increase in the operating result for the third quarter and an expansion of around 11% in the capacity of its future plant in Ribas do Rio Pardo (MS). Suzano (SA:) executives say they expect stable production costs in the coming quarters and recovery in China.

– BRADESCO PN (SA:) and ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) dropped 2.88% and 2.35%, respectively, with the respective results for the third quarter next week on the radar.