Ibovespa loses 6.7% in October with fiscal risk and accumulates a 13% drop in 2021

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed down this Friday, accumulating negative weekly performance and hitting the fourth consecutive monthly loss, reflecting investors’ distrust, mainly about potential measures by the government of Jair Bolsonaro with harmful effects on the country’s fiscal situation.

The benchmark of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 2.09% to 103,500 points, posting a decline of 2.63% in the week and 6.74% in October, renewing its low in 11 months. In the year, it loses 13.04%.

The financial volume this Friday totaled 33.3 billion reais.

“The Ibovespa ends the fourth consecutive month of low, with a completely undefined scenario in the economic and political agendas,” said analyst Régis Chinchila, from Terra Investimentos.

According to him, factors such as inflationary pressure and rising interest rates and uncertainties in issues such as PEC of Precatório, Auxílio Brasil, among others, are reflected in investors’ caution and corroborate a growing unpredictability, with a decrease in the search for risk in variable income.

Chinchila pointed out that there are well-depreciated sectors, such as banks and commodities, which could boost the Ibovespa towards recovery at the end of the year. “For that, definitions such as Budget 2022 are essential so that companies have some horizon and reinforce their future expectations”, he said.

A battery of corporate results also had repercussions on the São Paulo stock exchange, which again followed Wall Street, where the emphasis was on the results of companies like Apple and Amazon pressing negatively after their respective balance sheets.

Still, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed in the blue, playing historic highs on intraday, packed by the performance of Microsoft. The S&P 500 rose 0.19% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.33%. In the month, they accumulated gains of 6.91% and 7.27%, respectively.

Highlights

Valley (VALLEY3) retreated 2.84%, with the result for the third quarter falling short of expectations, with a drop in profit on a quarterly basis. Nor did the share buyback program prevent the negative adjustment.

In the sector, Usiminas (USIM5) fell 7.54%, also in frustration with the company’s balance sheet.

Petrobras (PETR4) fell 5.9%, with fears linked to a possible strike by truck drivers announced for next week and declarations by Bolsonaro that the company cannot have such high profits, which overshadowed the result well above expectations and the announcement of a dividend, in addition improvement in the level of indebtedness.

espadrilles (ALPA4) collapsed 10.56%, despite the 34% increase in profit in the third quarter, in part due to the improvement in the financial line and the positive effect of discontinued operations.

Bradesco BBI considered the numbers reasonable, and benefited from the performance of international operations.

Minerva (BEEF3) gained 7.15%, with protein companies on the rise, amid expectations for quarterly results.

The company reports the numbers on November 4th.

JBS (JBSS3) rose 4.19% and BRF (BRFS3) gained 2.11%. Both release balance sheet on the 10th.

Marfrig (MRFG3), which has already shown its data, rose 5.33%.

Fleury (FLRY3) advanced 2.67%, despite the fall in third-quarter profit year on year, to 103.5 million reais.

For the Safra team, these were strong results, as the best comparison should be the quarterly basis due to the unusually low cost structure a year earlier.

Suzano (SUZB3) closed at a high of 0.65%, after an increase in operating income in the third quarter and an expansion of around 11% in the capacity of its future factory in Ribas do Rio Pardo (MS).

Suzano executives said they expect stable production costs in the coming quarters and recovery in China.

Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) retreated 2.88% and 2.35%, respectively, having on the radar the respective results of the third quarter next week.