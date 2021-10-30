Ice Cube refuses Covid-19 vaccine and loses R$ 50 million salary · TV News

A star in films such as Angels of the Law (2012) and Police in Trouble (2014), Ice Cube left the cast of the comedy Oh Hell No after refusing to comply with a demand from the producers and get the Covid-19 vaccine. With the decision, the actor and rapper stopped earning a salary of approximately R$50 million.

According to the Hollywood Reporter magazine, the option to leave the project was the actor himself, who decided not to speak out publicly. Sony Pictures and the film’s producers also did not comment on the decision.

With the cast change, the production of Oh Hell No will again be delayed. Work had been halted in June this year, when Jack Black, who would star in the feature alongside Cube, was injured outside of filming. Sony is now looking for a new name to join Black.

During the pandemic, Ice Cube was a constant advocate of wearing masks as a prevention against Covid-19. Between 2020 and 2021, he donated 2,000 masks to a college in the United States and created a clothing brand as a campaign for people to protect themselves against the virus.

The departure of Oh Hell No marks the second project that Cube has left in recent months. He would co-star in the drama Flint Strong, but he also left the production. The reasons for his departure were not disclosed.

Vaccination in Hollywood has become an issue on several projects. An agreement between unions and studios, released in July this year, states that producers will have the option of implementing mandatory vaccination policies for cast and crew in Zone A, which comprises actors and close staff.

See below how Ice Cube is currently: