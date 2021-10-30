Ice Cube refuses Covid-19 vaccine and loses R$50 million in salary

According to The Hollywood Reporter, rapper and actor Ice Cube left the cast of the comedy “Oh Hell No” after refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The requirement of vaccination is part of the health policy of the film’s producers and, due to his denial decision, Ice Cube will no longer collect the salary of 9 million dollars (about 50 million reais).

Ice Cube is the one who would have decided to leave the project and decided not to publicly speak out on the matter. Both Sony Pictures and the producers also did not speak publicly about the decision.

This is the second time that filming of the film has been postponed: in June, actor Jack Black was injured outside of filming. So far it has not been revealed which actor will replace Ice Cube.

Interestingly, Ice Cube was an advocate of protective masks, including donating 2,000 masks to a college in the US and creating a clothing brand as a campaign for people to protect themselves against the virus.

In addition to Oh Hell No, he also left the cast of the film Flint Strong, but it is unclear whether his departure was also due to his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

know more

+ Man accused of killing mother and aunt is removed from audience for meowing



+ Easy cupcake recipe to celebrate Halloween

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence