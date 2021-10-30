Ifix has its third fall month in October; Tordesilhas fund leads earnings and SP Downtown is negative highlight

SAO PAULO – Ifix, the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Brazilian stock exchange, ended another month in decline – the third in a row. In October, the index registered losses of 1.47%. The indicator had already retreated 1.24% in September and 2.63% in August.

“There is a seller flow that is not accompanied by losses in the FIIs’ fundamentals. What we are seeing is a lot of trading in the real estate market at much higher prices than assets traded on the stock exchange”, says Marx Gonçalves, real estate fund analyst at Nord Research. For him, the distortion between the share and real estate values ​​proves that the devaluation of FIIs is related to the bad mood of the financial market.

In October, investor nervousness gained momentum with discussions about changes in the federal government’s spending ceiling, in an attempt to accommodate the resources of Auxílio Brasil, a cash transfer program that will replace Bolsa Família. Since last Monday (25), the Ifix has accumulated losses of 1.35%, which represents the worst week for the index since August – the indicator had a drop of 1.65% in the week started on the first day of that month. At the time, the market was still digesting the proposal for taxation of income from real estate funds, which would later be removed from the text of the Income Tax reform.

The impasse in relation to fiscal conduction in the country led the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to increase the pace of increase in the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic, which rose 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75% per year.

It was the sixth consecutive rise in the rate, which was at 2% in January and is now at its highest level since September 2017. It was also the biggest rise since December 2002, when the Selic increased by 3 percentage points and was set at 25 % per year.

“The increase in the Selic rate causes a selling pressure from investors who migrate from FIIs to fixed income, which becomes more attractive. And the increase in future interest has an impact on the pricing of real estate funds”, analyzes Gonçalves, referring to the profitability of long-term Treasury Direct bonds, which become more attractive in comparison with real estate funds.

Of the 103 real estate funds that make up Ifix, 68 ended October in the negative field. The corporate slab segment suffered the most, with an average devaluation of 5.94%.

Segment Performance in October corporate slabs -5.48% Logistics -2.49% hybrids -2.03% malls – 0.84% Receivables -0.64% Others – 0.56%

Source: Economatica

Individually, the highlight of the month was the Tordesilhas EI fund (TORD11), which tops the list of real estate funds with the highest appreciation in October. The fund closed the month up 6.28%. Check out:

Highest Highs of October 2021:

ticker Background Sector Change in October (%) (TORD11) Others Tordesillas EI 6.28 (HABT11) Titles and Val. Mob. Habitat II 4.53 (MORE11) Titles and Val. Mob. More Real Estate 4.26 (VTLT11) Logistics Votorantim Logistics 3.77 (XPML11) malls XP Malls 3.59

NOTE: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends.

Source: Economatica

Tordesilhas is considered a hybrid-type real estate fund, which can invest both in physical properties and real estate securities or even in other funds. The profile has stood out in periods such as the current one, with rising interest rates.

“It’s a good time to be exposed to receivables funds, which are more resilient to this moment of rising interest rates,” says Gonçalves. “In fact, many funds benefit from the high Selic and end up having a much greater protection”, he completes.

At the other end of the list is SP Downtown (SPTW11) with losses in excess of 22% in the month. Like the other three funds that appear in the list of highest losses in October, the portfolio is focused on the corporate slab segment.

October 2021 biggest casualties:

ticker Background Sector Change in October (%) (SPTW11) Corporate Slabs SP Downtown -22.83 (XPCM11) Corporate Slabs XP Corporate Macae -17.05 (GTWR11) Corporate Slabs Green Towers -12.91 (KISU11) Titles and Val. Mob. KILIMA -8.93 (BRCR11) Hybrid FII BC FUND -8.32

Source: Economatica

Source: Economatica

The performance of corporate slabs follows data on office occupancy in the city of São Paulo, the main market in the segment. In an interview with Clube FII this Thursday (28), Giancarlo Nicastro, CEO of SiiLA Brasil, informed that the net absorption in the city was again negative in more than 57 thousand square meters in the third quarter – which means that more offices were delivered than leased.

In the second quarter, the net absorption of the stock of offices in the capital of São Paulo had been positive at almost 9,000 square meters, interrupting a sequence of four quarters of negative rates. At that time, the apparent resumption, which accompanied the advance in vaccination against Covid-19, animated the segment.

