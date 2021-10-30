iFood breaks sponsorship with Flow Podcast after Monark tweets

The Flow Podcast, one of the most listened to and profitable in Brazil, was at the center of a controversy during the last weeks. The controversies arose on account of comments made by one of its presenters, Bruno Aiub, known to the general public as Monark, on Twitter.

After a series of tweets addressing freedom of expression, which were poorly received by a considerable portion of public opinion, iFood, one of the main partners of the Flow Podcast, decided to withdraw its sponsorship from the program.

Eba censored Bolsonaro! OBA was now a political enemy! UHUL censored a jerk guy! Hey wait, did a friend of mine censure? OPS so censoring ME!? Who could imagine, that when censorship starts there is no time to end. — ♔ Monark (@monark) October 25, 2021

iFood decision

According to the website propmark, the decision was made because the company claims to have made a public commitment to “be a protagonist in promoting urgent changes that favor diversity and inclusion”. For iFood, Monark’s statements do not match Monark’s statements.

In a statement, iFood declared that it believes it is no longer possible to be part of an unequal society, in addition to repudiating any type of prejudice or act of discrimination.

iFood is one of the companies that most support podcasts in Brazil, including programs with a more politically progressive nature such as Foro de Teresina, by Piauí magazine. Support for the Flow Podcast included some promotions, such as offering discount coupons to new customers.

Since the beginning of the month, after the interview with federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (Psol/RJ), he had a heated discussion with Monark about freedom of expression. Since then, the presenter has used his Twitter to issue opinions considered controversial on freedom of expression.

After the removal of the live of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, which had its content removed from Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for associating Covid-19 vaccines to AIDS, the discussion intensified. In this, some of Monark’s tweets were read as protectionist to the crime of racism.

However, on the morning of last Thursday (28), Monark returned to Twitter and claimed to have been misinterpreted about what he had said on his social network profile and claimed to be against racism and homophobia. “All hate speech is harmful to society,” wrote the presenter.

Say it bros, a lot of people interpreted my defense of freedom of expression as the defense of hideous opinions like racism or homophobia.

Just stressing that such opinions are abhorrent and I wish no one had them. All hate speech is harmful to society. — ♔ Monark (@monark) October 28, 2021

