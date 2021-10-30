“I’m sure Fla’s board is already aware”; Benfica president Rui Costa has backstage exposed and the future of “JJ” is nominated

The Portuguese commander only has a contract until June 2022 and the Nation dreams of the return of the Mister; Renato is still under pressure

Jorge Jesus changed Flamengo’s level. It took just over eight months, but the enough to show that Brazilian football needed to evolve in various aspects. Mengão played beautifully, won – most of the time easily – and won titles, several titles. He just didn’t win the Interclubs World Cup because of details, but that doesn’t diminish his time at Rubro-Negro.

Last Wednesday (27), the cry of “Mister” echoed through the Maracanã stadium. The painful elimination in front of Athletico-PR made the Nation miss the old man even more. Renato Gaucho had to swallow this “protest” dry. Portaluppi was the main enemy of the Portuguese in Brazil. And at the edge of the pitch, there’s no doubt who’s the best coach. The numbers speak for themselves.

“JJ” has a relationship with Benfica until June 2022 and there are no ongoing conversations for a contract renewal. In fact, part of the sports press in Portugal reports that the president of the Encarnados, Rui Costa, I would be fed up with Jesus and would like to search another coach next season.

The profile “@alfredogesta” reflected information from Portuguese lands and also added: “Rui Costa is fed up with Jesus, so he uses the influence of Rui Pedro Brás on TVI, to start to wear down his image, with the aim of getting him out of Benfica. Objective:Pepa”, he said.

