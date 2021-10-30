Improper charges cost BRL 5.2 billion more for the population on electricity bills

Audit of the Comptroller General of the Union found that the electric companies that generate energy for the consumer profited at the expense of a service that was never delivered

CESAR CONVENTI/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTENT Audit predicts that the technical error had an average impact of 5% on the value of electricity bills



Between 2017 and 2020, thousands of Brazilians paid BRL 5.2 billion on account of electricity because of a miscalculation. An audit by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) found that electric companies that generate energy for the consumer practiced an improper charge, which generated a billionaire profit for companies across the country. The audit predicts that the technical error had an average impact of 5% on the value of electricity bills. So far the federal government has not taken a stand. For the economics professor at the Fluminense Federal University, Luciano Losekan, the federal government has the obligation to return the value to the population. However, he acknowledges that this is very unlikely to happen. “At first, we would describe it as an error in the electric sector model. And, with that, the consumer ends up being burdened”, he stated.

The CGU audit also showed that the hydroelectric plants throughout the country continue to break the law and fail to review the capacity to generate energy production for the population and that consumers had to pay a high amount on the electricity bill for a wrong programming in the Belo Monte Plant, which was not confirmed during the testing phase. Consumers also paid more than R$600 million because of the delay in transmission lines that did not come into operation.

In practice, the plants released water for energy production, but this energy was never generated. On the other hand, the allegation is always that the volume of water has been low and, as a result, production costs have become more expensive. In the audit, the Ministry of Mines and Energy gave a deadline for reviewing the physical guarantees of the plants until 2024. The auditors concluded that if the hydroelectric plants had undergone a review of their capacities, this extra cost could certainly have been avoided.

*With information from reporter Maicon Mendes