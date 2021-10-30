In ‘A Fazenda 13’, Rico Melquiades insinuates about Bil Araújo: ‘Has a small chick’ | Television



Dayane and Rico – Reproduction

Posted 30/10/2021 09:05 | Updated 10/30/2021 09:36 AM

Rio – After discussing with Arcrebiano, Bil Araújo, on Friday, Rico Melquiades spoke out about the model, in ‘A Fazenda 13’, by Record. The comedian suggested that he would have the small genital organ during a chat with Dayane Mello. “He has a small dick. You can’t even see his dick in his swim trunks, right?”, commented the worker looking at the model, who agreed: “Uhm, I already thought about that.” The Santa Catarina woman went even further. “That’s why he must be frustrated and insecure. That’s an answer,” he said.

bro the rich one talking that bil has a small dick kkkkkkkkk Luiza ambiel doing school #the farm pic.twitter.com/fJVKYCwPrS — Mozrt ×× | (@mozart_comment) October 29, 2021

At the ‘Mundo da Imaginação’ party, the two returned to the subject. They interrupted a conversation between Aline Mineiro, MC Gui, Tiago Piquilo and Valentina Francavilla and went back to making fun of Bil. “Guys, look here, listen to Day and me. We found out why Bil is so frustrated. Do you know why?”, asked Rico Melquiades. “Say it, Day!” he asked. “Because he’s got the little cock,” Dayane Mello snapped. The other pedestrians started to laugh. Aline then asked, “How do you know?” “Friend, there’s nothing,” replied the Santa Catarina. “Through the swim trunks, you can see and there’s nothing there, friend,” added Rico.

MC Gui said he had nothing to say and explained himself. “I’m going to be quiet because this is a place where the ro** is dead.” Rico countered the funkeiro’s speech. “No, but yours isn’t, no. We’ve seen it,” said the comedian. Tiago Piquilo disagreed with the singer. “That’s what you think!”.