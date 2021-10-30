In a leader circle, Bolsonaro lies about economy and popularity – 10/30/2021

The G20 is a rare opportunity for leaders to seek personal contact to address global issues and resolve rough edges between countries. But at the bloc’s summit this Saturday, in Rome, president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) had another mission: to lie about the situation in Brazil and still criticize Petrobras and the press.

O UOL had exclusive access to the anteroom of the place where the G20 would meet and witnessed a conversation between Bolsonaro and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Ergodan, accused of promoting a breakdown of democracy in his country.

Bolsonaro, who until then had exchanged conversations only with the local waiters, was taken by his aides to speak with Erdogan. As he approaches, the president asks the translator: “Help me there”, smiling nervously.

In the same circle of leaders was Olaf Scholz, winner of the elections in Germany, one of Brazil’s great trading partners. Bolsonaro, however, did not even look at the German and began a conversation with the Turk.

Seeing that he had been ignored by the Brazilian, the man who will likely lead Germany turned his back and went to talk to Prime Ministers Boris Johnson (UK), Justin Trudeau (Canada) and Modi Narendra (India).

Along with ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Carlos França (Itamaraty), he tells the other leaders that he has broad popular support and that the Brazilian economy is growing. But, without being asked, he criticizes the local press and attacks Petrobras.

Today, the recovery of the Brazilian economy is one of the worst among the G20 and popularity reached its lowest level in September. According to Datafolha, the failure rate was 53%. The country should still register the lowest growth in 2022 among the members of the G20, according to the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

Bolsonaro didn’t ask a single question to foreign leaders, didn’t praise the other countries or exchange personal impressions. Unlike other circles of leaders, the Brazilian did not talk about the pandemic or about the decisions of the G20.

Here is the transcript of the conversation with an impassive Turkish president who did not venture to make any comment in support of the Brazilian’s speech.

Erdogan – How is the current situation in Brazil today, Mr. President?

Bolsonaro – Everything is fine. The economy is coming back pretty strong. The media as always attacking, we are resisting well. It’s not easy being head of state anywhere in the world.

Erdogan – Brazil has large oil resources

Bolsonaro – Have got has got

Erdogan – Petrobras

Bolsonaro – Petrobras is a problem. But we are breaking monopolies, with a very big reaction. Not long ago it was a political party company. We changed that.

Erdogan – And when is the election?

Bolsonaro – in 11 months

Erdogan – It means that you still have a lot to do

Bolsonaro – I am fine. I also have a lot of popular support. We have a good team of ministers. I didn’t accept nominations from anyone. I was the one who put everyone. I honored the Armed Forces. one third of the ministers [é de] professional military personnel. It’s not easy. Getting things right is harder.

The Turk ended the conversation without any enthusiasm.

At the end of the quick meeting between the two leaders, people accompanying the president called the G20 organization to complain about the presence of the UOL on site. The report, after the Brazilians’ complaint, was removed from the presence of the leaders.

Twice more, the UOL tried to approach other conversations held by Bolsonaro with other heads of state. But it was stopped. In the last one, the report was warned that it could have “problems”.