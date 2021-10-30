In a meeting, Pope Francis defends that Biden continues to receive communion

After meeting with Pope Francis this Friday (29), the President of the United States, Joe Biden, reported that the pontiff told him that he was a “good Catholic” and that he should continue to receive communion.

Biden revealed some details of his long conversation with the Pope while greeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome.

He met the pontiff this Friday at the Vatican. The meeting of Biden and members of the US government and the pope lasted about 90 minutes.

Asked if he had discussed abortion with Francisco, Biden said no. The US president has been in Rome for the G20 meetings since yesterday.

“We just talked about how happy he is that I’m a good Catholic and that I’m still receiving Communion,” Biden said.

American bishops have come forward with a plan that would allow individual bishops to deny communion to politicians who support abortion rights. Francisco took a stand against the movements.

Asked if he had discussed the US Conference of Bishops with Francis, Biden said: “This is a private conversation.”

Biden said he did not receive communion on Friday, but that the pope blessed his rosary.

He added that he discussed climate change with Francisco and agreed that leaders “need to be more accountable” in dealing with the crisis. Earlier, Biden said that he and Francisco prayed for each other and for peace.

