In a night time of terror, solar storm hits Earth this Halloween

In a “night of terror” climate, a strong solar storm caused by eruptions on the sun with Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), will hit the planet this Halloween. The informations are from the US Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC).

The geomagnetic storm takes place during the 30th to the 31st of October, but the first gust occurred on Thursday (28), when the star launched a mass of class X-1, the most intense of the scale, towards the Earth.

As a result, a small solar storm at higher latitudes and a strong radio disturbance hit South America. However, it was accompanied by an ejection of CME that will shower the Earth with energetic particles in the next few days, causing some disruptions.

At the release of NASA, the agency explains that class X denotes the most intense flames, while the number provides information about their strength. An X2 is twice as intense as an X1, an X3 is three times as strong, and so on.

POW! The Sun just served up a powerful flare! ☀️ At 11:35 am EDT today, a powerful X1-class solar flare erupted from the Sun. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught it all on camera. 📸 More on our Solar Cycle 25 blog: https://t.co/L5yS3hJRTx pic.twitter.com/iTwZZ7tCOY — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) October 28, 2021

According to the SWPC, the storm that could hit Earth is called the geomagnetic G3; a mid-level rating, corresponding to a strong solar storm. While the storm cannot reach humans on the ground, the gusts can disturb the atmosphere and reach the global network of satellites — causing GPS navigation problems, signal loss and other such inconveniences.

We may also see some aurora borealis in North America, as well as in regions of slightly lower latitudes than these locations.