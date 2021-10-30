In a statement, Atlético-MG detonates Flamengo and Landim on the eve of ‘decision’: ‘Arrogant and unsportsmanlike attitude’

Clube Mineiro criticized the position of Rubro-Negro in relation to the release of ticket sales for visiting fans at Maracanã, for a game this Saturday (30)

In an official note published this Friday (29), eve of the direct confrontation against Flamengo, this Saturday (30), at Maracanã, by the brazilian, O Atlético-MG detonated the posture of the Rio de Janeiro club in relation to the release of ticket sales for visiting fans for the game. In the view of the rooster, O red-black was ‘arrogant and disrespectful’ in the way he conducted the process.

The current isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship still made harsh criticisms of the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim. According to Atlético, the leader was sought in three attempts by President Sérgio Coelho, who did not even have an answer.

Lastly, Atlético also informed that it filed an injunction with the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), “requesting that Flamengo be determined to make tickets available for visiting fans, on its sales platform, without the rooster have the obligation to purchase the cargo initially required (10%)”.

See below the official note of Atlético-MG:

About the sale of tickets for the fans of Galo, related to the game this Saturday, 10/30, between Atlético and Flamengo, in Rio de Janeiro, Atlético clarifies that:

. By understanding that Atlético’s claim was fair, the STJD granted an injunction favorable to Galo and determined that Flamengo would make the load of tickets available to the visiting fans; However, the operability of the purchase, by Atlético, of the 10% charge of tickets initially requested, proved to be unfeasible, given the sanitary requirements for fans’ access to the stadium and a very short time until the game (due to the delay and lack of interest of the Flamengo in responding to Rooster’s request); In view of this, Atlético entered the STJD with a request for reconsideration of the decision handed down today, October 29, requesting that Flamengo be determined to make tickets available to the visiting fans, on its sales platform, without Galo having to obligation to purchase the cargo initially required. Such request is based on the premise that Atlético cannot, in addition to the sporting loss, also bear the financial burden caused by Flamengo’s improper conduct; Atlético regrets the opponent’s unsportsmanlike attitude and the arrogant and disrespectful way of conducting the process, having even been contacted by its president Rodolfo Landim in three attempts since last Wednesday (two by phone and one by WhatsApp), by the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, who didn’t even have an answer.”

It is worth remembering that, also on this Friday, the STJD determined that Flamengo immediately make available the requested ticket load – 10% of the total capacity – by Atlético-MG for the decisive game valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão.

O rooster has 59 points, 13 more than the red-black, which has two games less. Thus, a Minas Gerais victory will leave the Alvinegro very close to the title.