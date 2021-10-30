In a week marked by fiscal risks and balance sheets, Ibovespa closes down and the Brazilian stock market enters the ‘bear market’ | Scholarships and Indices

Since it reached its historic record, the Ibovespa has already dropped more than 20%. This means that the Brazilian stock market has entered the famous “bear market” (from the English “bear market”), which points to a period of decline and, consequently, pessimism. Today, the main stock index closed down 2.09%, to 103,500 points.

At the highs of the day, the Ibovespa fluctuated in positive territory, at 105,954 points. The volume traded across B3 on Friday’s trading session was R$33 billion.

Despite the fall of 7.28% of the Ibovespa last week, the index dropped another 2.63% this week. In October, the accumulated losses were 6.74% and, in the 2021 balance sheet, the index decreases 13.04%.

This Friday, the market reacted to the balance sheets of important companies such as Petrobras, which recorded a profit of R$31.1 billion, and Vale, which made a profit of R$20.2 billion.

The mining company’s balance was not so well received by the market, which expected better numbers. In comparison with the previous quarter, the company’s profit was down. Vale ON shares fell 2.84%.

In the case of the oil company, the market has not digested anything well Jair Bolsonaro’s claims that the company should “profit less” and have a “social role”. The statements put on the radar an alleged government interference in the company and in its pricing policy, which is not well regarded by financial agents, who defend more autonomy for the state-owned company. Petrobras ON and PN fell 6.49% and 5.90%, despite the positive quarter.

And speaking of state-owned companies, another company helped the Ibovespa increase its losses today. Delays in the privatization process of Eletrobras, which is being analyzed by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), caused the company’s shares to yield. According to executive technicians, the delay will be at least two months and could put the company’s sale at risk. The company’s shares fell 5.87%.

Ibovespa Shares

CodeNameOpeningMinimumAveragemaximumClosureVar. %
BEEF3 MINERVA ON9.128.999.659.909.747.15
MRFG3 MARFRIG ON25.2624.9326.3126.9426.505.33
JBSS3 JBS ON37.6037.5539.1439.7839.054.19
FLRY3 FLEURY ON18.2418.2118.9419.1518.832.67
RADL3 RAIA DROGASIL ON22.9222.7823.3723.7523.252.38
BRFS3 BRF ON22.8922.7923.4724.0723.232.11
CPFE3 CPFL ENERGIA ON25.9925.8026.3826.7126.311.82
ABEV3 AMBEV ON16.7316.7017.0417.2216.991.74
SULA11 SOUTH AMERICA UNT25.7725.2426.0226.4625.971.48
BRML3 BR MALLS PART ON7.127.107.217.357.171.27
VIVT3 TELEFÔNICA BRASIL ON45.0045.0045.4845.7845.521.16
ENGI11 ENERGISA UNIT39.2039.2039.7140.2139.620.87
SUZB3 SUZANO PAPER ON48.8248.8249.8250.9049.230.65
MULT3 MULTIPLAN ON18.4918.3218.7219.0618.520.60
ENEV3 ENEVA ON14.5214.2714.4714.7314.400.21
HYPE3 HYPERA ON28.1627.6728.0628.4328.060.07
TIMS3 TIM ON11.2611.1511.2411.3311.220.00
NTCO3 NATURA GROUP ON38.9338.9039.4640.2638.90-0.03
EGIE3 ENGIE BRASIL ON39.0138.5238.9739.4738.91-0.05
PRIO3 PETRO RIO ON23.6823.1323.5724.0523.47-0.17
TAEE11 TAESA UNIT37.1436.6536.9037.1936.66-0.19
BBSE3 BB SECURITY ON22.3022.0122.2322.4822.09-0.36
ENBR3 ENERGIAS DO BRASIL ON19.6819.6019.7820.0719.60-0.36
LREN3 RENNER STORES ON32.6631.8732.3232.9232.23-0.37
BPAC11 BTGP UNT BANK22.8422.4622.8423.2322.55-0.40
TOTS3 TOTVS ON33.1132.6432.9633.5432.76-0.46
CCRO3 CCR ON11.5411.3911.6111.9811.43-0.61
CMIG4 CEMIG PN13.0212.7912.9413.1212.88-0.62
RAIL3 COURSE ON16.1315.7215.9316.2015.99-0.68
PCAR3 P.ACUCAR – CBD ON25.8125.4225.9226.5025.53-0.70
LAME4 AMERICAN STORES PN4.904.774.854.954.83-0.82
RDOR3 D’OR ON NETWORK59.8158.8759.4160.5059.00-0.84
ECOR3 ECO ROADWAY ON8.258.108.238.508.19-0.85
IGTA3 IGUATEMI ON30.2529.7630.2430.7729.94-0.89
B3SA3 B3 ON12.2011.8512.0212.3111.91-1.08
PETZ3 PETZ ON18.9818.5218.8919.3418.77-1.11
VBBR3 VIBRA ON21.2020.8321.3021.8220.98-1.13
GNDI3 INTERMEDIC ON65.8163.7464.4166.1864.18-1.20
AMER3 AMERICAN ON30.2729.4429.8430.5029.70-1.26
RENT3 FIND ON46.1944.9045.3746.4145.30-1.41
BBAS3 BRAZIL ON29.1728.3928.6829.1728.50-1.42
CPLE6 COPEL GNP6.055.926.006.075.92-1.50
MRVE3 MRV ON10.4010.0610.2910.5110.15-1.55
HAPV3 HAPVIDA ON11.7811.3811.5411.8811.54-1.62
IRBR3 IRB BRASIL RESEGUROS ON4.834.684.734.854.69-1.68
GOAU4 METALLURGICAL GERDAU PN12.8412.4412.6312.8412.51-1.73
CSAN3 COSAN ON20.3019.6819.9520.3719.79-1.74
SUM3 SUM ON GROUP13.4812.8813.2013.8413.12-1.80
GGBR4 GERDAU PN27.1026.6027.0827.5026.90-1.82
SANB11 SANTANDER BR UNIT35.1534.4034.7635.4034.40-1.88
EMBR3 EMBRAER ON22.6221.6922.0022.7021.93-1.97
ITSA4 ITAÚSA PN10.4910.2510.3510.6010.25-2.10
CYRE3 CYRELA REALT ON14.6014.0214.2714.6414.09-2.15
WEGE3 WEG ON38.0736.7837.1238.0837.00-2.19
ASAI3 ASSAÍ ON15.7015.1815.4815.9215.29-2.30
BBDC3 BRADESCO ON17.4817.0017.2317.5417.00-2.30
QUAL3 QUALICORP ON17.6017.0117.2217.7917.11-2.34
ITUB4 ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN23.9423.3023.6224.1423.31-2.35
JHSF3 JHSF PARTICIPAÇÕES ON5.164.935.025.194.99-2.35
COGN3 COGNA ON2.582.482.522.602.48-2.36
EQTL3 EQUATORIAL ON23.5022.7123.2423.9422.88-2.39
UGPA3 OVERCOME ON13.4213.0213.1713.4813.05-2.39
SBSP3 SABESP ON36.2735.2035.6936.6335.20-2.55
LCAM3 LOCAMERICA ON20.4119.7219.9320.5119.73-2.57
CRFB3 CARREFOUR BR ON17.1916.6416.8117.2216.64-2.63
CIEL3 CIELO ON2.272.172.232.302.19-2.67
BRAP4 BRADESPAR PN50.0748.4749.0250.3448.66-2.80
KLBN11 KLABIN UNT23.7822.8823.3524.1822.94-2.80
VALLEY3 VALUE ON73.0271.0272.0273.1671.61-2.84
BBDC4 BRADESCO PN20.6019.9020.2320.6319.90-2.88
MGLU3 LUIZA MAGAZINE ON11.2410.7310.9811.3610.81-3.05
CVCB3 CVC BRASIL ON16.7515.9616.2316.7815.97-3.39
YDUQ3 YDUQS PARTICIPATIONS ON21.6920.6721.2122.0220.86-3.43
VIIA3 VIA ON6.456.156.286.506.15-3.45
BRKM5 BRASKEM PNA56.6754.1455.1756.6754.46-3.49
GOLL4 GOAL PN15.9015.1815.4315.9415.18-3.56
DXCO3 DEXCO ON16.1715.2315.4516.2515.51-3.72
EZTC3 EZTEC ON19.0618.0818.4319.1118.25-3.74
BLUE4 PN BLUE26.1624.8725.5626.4224.87-4.38
BPAN4 BANK PAN PN14.0513.1113.6014.1213.29-4.53
ELECT6 ELETROBRAS GNP35.7533.6934.6736.0233.84-4.81
CSNA3 NATIONAL SID ON24.0622.7423.0924.0922.78-5.24
ELECT3 ELETROBRAS ON36.1533.6234.7136.4333.83-5.87
PETR4 PETROBRAS PN29.1326.9727.8429.1927.25-5.90
GETT11 GETNET BR UNIT4.714.304.404.804.36-6.24
PETR3 PETROBRAS ON29.4027.4628.2329.4027.67-6.49
CASH3 MÉLIUZ ON3.633.283.403.663.31-7.28
USIM5 PNA USIMINES14.0413.1313.5014.0413.25-7.54
LWSA3 LOCAWEB ON20.2018.3019.0420.2018.30-8.50
BIDI4 INTERNATIONAL BANK13.6212.0512.8213.6512.23-9.14
BIDI11 INTER BANK UNIT40.1035.5037.2040.2835.50-10.15
ALPA4 ALPARGATAS PN44.3737.9639.7744.3738.63-10.56

The commercial dollar closed up 0.41%, traded at R$ 5.6476. After the fight over the formation of Ptax, which ended up quoted at R$ 5.6430 for sale, the US currency continued to rise slightly, but turned punctually during the afternoon, reacting to the comments of the new secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle.

Valle stated that the agency can intervene with the Central Bank in the interest rate market to avoid possible malfunctions. The statements quickly made the dollar weaken and touch the low of the day, at R$ 5.5981. The movement, however, was not sustained.

With today’s high, the dollar accumulated an increase of 0.34% in the week and 3.71% in October. In the year, it rises 8.88% in Brazil.

The futures interest had a day of respite in the trading session this Friday and closed in a steady fall throughout the term structure of the curve. During the morning, the primary surplus of the consolidated public sector in September, which exceeded market expectations, eased rates. During the afternoon, the movement intensified and interest rates were minimal.

At the end of the regular session, the Interfinancial Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2022 had dropped from 8.40% in the previous adjustment to 8.36%; that of the DI for January 2023 changed from 12.40% to 12.02%; the contract for January 2025 dropped from 12.51% to 12.07%; and that of the DI for January 2027 went from 12.47% to 12.09%.

