In a week marked by fiscal risks and balance sheets, Ibovespa closes down and the Brazilian stock market enters the ‘bear market’ | Scholarships and Indices

Since it reached its historic record, the Ibovespa has already dropped more than 20%. This means that the Brazilian stock market has entered the famous “bear market” (from the English “bear market”), which points to a period of decline and, consequently, pessimism. Today, the main stock index closed down 2.09%, to 103,500 points.
At the highs of the day, the Ibovespa fluctuated in positive territory, at 105,954 points. The volume traded across B3 on Friday’s trading session was R$33 billion.
Despite the fall of 7.28% of the Ibovespa last week, the index dropped another 2.63% this week. In October, the accumulated losses were 6.74% and, in the 2021 balance sheet, the index decreases 13.04%.
This Friday, the market reacted to the balance sheets of important companies such as Petrobras, which recorded a profit of R$31.1 billion, and Vale, which made a profit of R$20.2 billion.
The mining company’s balance was not so well received by the market, which expected better numbers. In comparison with the previous quarter, the company’s profit was down. Vale ON shares fell 2.84%.
In the case of the oil company, the market has not digested anything well Jair Bolsonaro’s claims that the company should “profit less” and have a “social role”. The statements put on the radar an alleged government interference in the company and in its pricing policy, which is not well regarded by financial agents, who defend more autonomy for the state-owned company. Petrobras ON and PN fell 6.49% and 5.90%, despite the positive quarter.
And speaking of state-owned companies, another company helped the Ibovespa increase its losses today. Delays in the privatization process of Eletrobras, which is being analyzed by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), caused the company’s shares to yield. According to executive technicians, the delay will be at least two months and could put the company’s sale at risk. The company’s shares fell 5.87%.
Ibovespa Shares
|Code
|Name
|Opening
|Minimum
|Average
|maximum
|Closure
|Var. %
|BEEF3
|MINERVA ON
|9.12
|8.99
|9.65
|9.90
|9.74
|7.15
|MRFG3
|MARFRIG ON
|25.26
|24.93
|26.31
|26.94
|26.50
|5.33
|JBSS3
|JBS ON
|37.60
|37.55
|39.14
|39.78
|39.05
|4.19
|FLRY3
|FLEURY ON
|18.24
|18.21
|18.94
|19.15
|18.83
|2.67
|RADL3
|RAIA DROGASIL ON
|22.92
|22.78
|23.37
|23.75
|23.25
|2.38
|BRFS3
|BRF ON
|22.89
|22.79
|23.47
|24.07
|23.23
|2.11
|CPFE3
|CPFL ENERGIA ON
|25.99
|25.80
|26.38
|26.71
|26.31
|1.82
|ABEV3
|AMBEV ON
|16.73
|16.70
|17.04
|17.22
|16.99
|1.74
|SULA11
|SOUTH AMERICA UNT
|25.77
|25.24
|26.02
|26.46
|25.97
|1.48
|BRML3
|BR MALLS PART ON
|7.12
|7.10
|7.21
|7.35
|7.17
|1.27
|VIVT3
|TELEFÔNICA BRASIL ON
|45.00
|45.00
|45.48
|45.78
|45.52
|1.16
|ENGI11
|ENERGISA UNIT
|39.20
|39.20
|39.71
|40.21
|39.62
|0.87
|SUZB3
|SUZANO PAPER ON
|48.82
|48.82
|49.82
|50.90
|49.23
|0.65
|MULT3
|MULTIPLAN ON
|18.49
|18.32
|18.72
|19.06
|18.52
|0.60
|ENEV3
|ENEVA ON
|14.52
|14.27
|14.47
|14.73
|14.40
|0.21
|HYPE3
|HYPERA ON
|28.16
|27.67
|28.06
|28.43
|28.06
|0.07
|TIMS3
|TIM ON
|11.26
|11.15
|11.24
|11.33
|11.22
|0.00
|NTCO3
|NATURA GROUP ON
|38.93
|38.90
|39.46
|40.26
|38.90
|-0.03
|EGIE3
|ENGIE BRASIL ON
|39.01
|38.52
|38.97
|39.47
|38.91
|-0.05
|PRIO3
|PETRO RIO ON
|23.68
|23.13
|23.57
|24.05
|23.47
|-0.17
|TAEE11
|TAESA UNIT
|37.14
|36.65
|36.90
|37.19
|36.66
|-0.19
|BBSE3
|BB SECURITY ON
|22.30
|22.01
|22.23
|22.48
|22.09
|-0.36
|ENBR3
|ENERGIAS DO BRASIL ON
|19.68
|19.60
|19.78
|20.07
|19.60
|-0.36
|LREN3
|RENNER STORES ON
|32.66
|31.87
|32.32
|32.92
|32.23
|-0.37
|BPAC11
|BTGP UNT BANK
|22.84
|22.46
|22.84
|23.23
|22.55
|-0.40
|TOTS3
|TOTVS ON
|33.11
|32.64
|32.96
|33.54
|32.76
|-0.46
|CCRO3
|CCR ON
|11.54
|11.39
|11.61
|11.98
|11.43
|-0.61
|CMIG4
|CEMIG PN
|13.02
|12.79
|12.94
|13.12
|12.88
|-0.62
|RAIL3
|COURSE ON
|16.13
|15.72
|15.93
|16.20
|15.99
|-0.68
|PCAR3
|P.ACUCAR – CBD ON
|25.81
|25.42
|25.92
|26.50
|25.53
|-0.70
|LAME4
|AMERICAN STORES PN
|4.90
|4.77
|4.85
|4.95
|4.83
|-0.82
|RDOR3
|D’OR ON NETWORK
|59.81
|58.87
|59.41
|60.50
|59.00
|-0.84
|ECOR3
|ECO ROADWAY ON
|8.25
|8.10
|8.23
|8.50
|8.19
|-0.85
|IGTA3
|IGUATEMI ON
|30.25
|29.76
|30.24
|30.77
|29.94
|-0.89
|B3SA3
|B3 ON
|12.20
|11.85
|12.02
|12.31
|11.91
|-1.08
|PETZ3
|PETZ ON
|18.98
|18.52
|18.89
|19.34
|18.77
|-1.11
|VBBR3
|VIBRA ON
|21.20
|20.83
|21.30
|21.82
|20.98
|-1.13
|GNDI3
|INTERMEDIC ON
|65.81
|63.74
|64.41
|66.18
|64.18
|-1.20
|AMER3
|AMERICAN ON
|30.27
|29.44
|29.84
|30.50
|29.70
|-1.26
|RENT3
|FIND ON
|46.19
|44.90
|45.37
|46.41
|45.30
|-1.41
|BBAS3
|BRAZIL ON
|29.17
|28.39
|28.68
|29.17
|28.50
|-1.42
|CPLE6
|COPEL GNP
|6.05
|5.92
|6.00
|6.07
|5.92
|-1.50
|MRVE3
|MRV ON
|10.40
|10.06
|10.29
|10.51
|10.15
|-1.55
|HAPV3
|HAPVIDA ON
|11.78
|11.38
|11.54
|11.88
|11.54
|-1.62
|IRBR3
|IRB BRASIL RESEGUROS ON
|4.83
|4.68
|4.73
|4.85
|4.69
|-1.68
|GOAU4
|METALLURGICAL GERDAU PN
|12.84
|12.44
|12.63
|12.84
|12.51
|-1.73
|CSAN3
|COSAN ON
|20.30
|19.68
|19.95
|20.37
|19.79
|-1.74
|SUM3
|SUM ON GROUP
|13.48
|12.88
|13.20
|13.84
|13.12
|-1.80
|GGBR4
|GERDAU PN
|27.10
|26.60
|27.08
|27.50
|26.90
|-1.82
|SANB11
|SANTANDER BR UNIT
|35.15
|34.40
|34.76
|35.40
|34.40
|-1.88
|EMBR3
|EMBRAER ON
|22.62
|21.69
|22.00
|22.70
|21.93
|-1.97
|ITSA4
|ITAÚSA PN
|10.49
|10.25
|10.35
|10.60
|10.25
|-2.10
|CYRE3
|CYRELA REALT ON
|14.60
|14.02
|14.27
|14.64
|14.09
|-2.15
|WEGE3
|WEG ON
|38.07
|36.78
|37.12
|38.08
|37.00
|-2.19
|ASAI3
|ASSAÍ ON
|15.70
|15.18
|15.48
|15.92
|15.29
|-2.30
|BBDC3
|BRADESCO ON
|17.48
|17.00
|17.23
|17.54
|17.00
|-2.30
|QUAL3
|QUALICORP ON
|17.60
|17.01
|17.22
|17.79
|17.11
|-2.34
|ITUB4
|ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN
|23.94
|23.30
|23.62
|24.14
|23.31
|-2.35
|JHSF3
|JHSF PARTICIPAÇÕES ON
|5.16
|4.93
|5.02
|5.19
|4.99
|-2.35
|COGN3
|COGNA ON
|2.58
|2.48
|2.52
|2.60
|2.48
|-2.36
|EQTL3
|EQUATORIAL ON
|23.50
|22.71
|23.24
|23.94
|22.88
|-2.39
|UGPA3
|OVERCOME ON
|13.42
|13.02
|13.17
|13.48
|13.05
|-2.39
|SBSP3
|SABESP ON
|36.27
|35.20
|35.69
|36.63
|35.20
|-2.55
|LCAM3
|LOCAMERICA ON
|20.41
|19.72
|19.93
|20.51
|19.73
|-2.57
|CRFB3
|CARREFOUR BR ON
|17.19
|16.64
|16.81
|17.22
|16.64
|-2.63
|CIEL3
|CIELO ON
|2.27
|2.17
|2.23
|2.30
|2.19
|-2.67
|BRAP4
|BRADESPAR PN
|50.07
|48.47
|49.02
|50.34
|48.66
|-2.80
|KLBN11
|KLABIN UNT
|23.78
|22.88
|23.35
|24.18
|22.94
|-2.80
|VALLEY3
|VALUE ON
|73.02
|71.02
|72.02
|73.16
|71.61
|-2.84
|BBDC4
|BRADESCO PN
|20.60
|19.90
|20.23
|20.63
|19.90
|-2.88
|MGLU3
|LUIZA MAGAZINE ON
|11.24
|10.73
|10.98
|11.36
|10.81
|-3.05
|CVCB3
|CVC BRASIL ON
|16.75
|15.96
|16.23
|16.78
|15.97
|-3.39
|YDUQ3
|YDUQS PARTICIPATIONS ON
|21.69
|20.67
|21.21
|22.02
|20.86
|-3.43
|VIIA3
|VIA ON
|6.45
|6.15
|6.28
|6.50
|6.15
|-3.45
|BRKM5
|BRASKEM PNA
|56.67
|54.14
|55.17
|56.67
|54.46
|-3.49
|GOLL4
|GOAL PN
|15.90
|15.18
|15.43
|15.94
|15.18
|-3.56
|DXCO3
|DEXCO ON
|16.17
|15.23
|15.45
|16.25
|15.51
|-3.72
|EZTC3
|EZTEC ON
|19.06
|18.08
|18.43
|19.11
|18.25
|-3.74
|BLUE4
|PN BLUE
|26.16
|24.87
|25.56
|26.42
|24.87
|-4.38
|BPAN4
|BANK PAN PN
|14.05
|13.11
|13.60
|14.12
|13.29
|-4.53
|ELECT6
|ELETROBRAS GNP
|35.75
|33.69
|34.67
|36.02
|33.84
|-4.81
|CSNA3
|NATIONAL SID ON
|24.06
|22.74
|23.09
|24.09
|22.78
|-5.24
|ELECT3
|ELETROBRAS ON
|36.15
|33.62
|34.71
|36.43
|33.83
|-5.87
|PETR4
|PETROBRAS PN
|29.13
|26.97
|27.84
|29.19
|27.25
|-5.90
|GETT11
|GETNET BR UNIT
|4.71
|4.30
|4.40
|4.80
|4.36
|-6.24
|PETR3
|PETROBRAS ON
|29.40
|27.46
|28.23
|29.40
|27.67
|-6.49
|CASH3
|MÉLIUZ ON
|3.63
|3.28
|3.40
|3.66
|3.31
|-7.28
|USIM5
|PNA USIMINES
|14.04
|13.13
|13.50
|14.04
|13.25
|-7.54
|LWSA3
|LOCAWEB ON
|20.20
|18.30
|19.04
|20.20
|18.30
|-8.50
|BIDI4
|INTERNATIONAL BANK
|13.62
|12.05
|12.82
|13.65
|12.23
|-9.14
|BIDI11
|INTER BANK UNIT
|40.10
|35.50
|37.20
|40.28
|35.50
|-10.15
|ALPA4
|ALPARGATAS PN
|44.37
|37.96
|39.77
|44.37
|38.63
|-10.56
The commercial dollar closed up 0.41%, traded at R$ 5.6476. After the fight over the formation of Ptax, which ended up quoted at R$ 5.6430 for sale, the US currency continued to rise slightly, but turned punctually during the afternoon, reacting to the comments of the new secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle.
Valle stated that the agency can intervene with the Central Bank in the interest rate market to avoid possible malfunctions. The statements quickly made the dollar weaken and touch the low of the day, at R$ 5.5981. The movement, however, was not sustained.
With today’s high, the dollar accumulated an increase of 0.34% in the week and 3.71% in October. In the year, it rises 8.88% in Brazil.
The futures interest had a day of respite in the trading session this Friday and closed in a steady fall throughout the term structure of the curve. During the morning, the primary surplus of the consolidated public sector in September, which exceeded market expectations, eased rates. During the afternoon, the movement intensified and interest rates were minimal.
At the end of the regular session, the Interfinancial Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2022 had dropped from 8.40% in the previous adjustment to 8.36%; that of the DI for January 2023 changed from 12.40% to 12.02%; the contract for January 2025 dropped from 12.51% to 12.07%; and that of the DI for January 2027 went from 12.47% to 12.09%.
bear — Photo: Getty Images