In a week marked by fiscal risks and balance sheets, Ibovespa closes down and the Brazilian stock market enters the ‘bear market’ | Scholarships and Indices

Since it reached its historic record, the Ibovespa has already dropped more than 20% . This means that the Brazilian stock market has entered the famous “bear market” (from the English “bear market”), which points to a period of decline and, consequently, pessimism. Today, the main stock index closed down 2.09%, to 103,500 points.

At the highs of the day, the Ibovespa fluctuated in positive territory, at 105,954 points. The volume traded across B3 on Friday’s trading session was R$33 billion.

Despite the fall of 7.28% of the Ibovespa last week, the index dropped another 2.63% this week. In October, the accumulated losses were 6.74% and, in the 2021 balance sheet, the index decreases 13.04%.

This Friday, the market reacted to the balance sheets of important companies such as Petrobras, which recorded a profit of R$31.1 billion, and Vale, which made a profit of R$20.2 billion.

The mining company’s balance was not so well received by the market, which expected better numbers. In comparison with the previous quarter, the company’s profit was down. Vale ON shares fell 2.84%.

Read too: Inflation erodes earnings and is an investor’s shoehorn

In the case of the oil company, the market has not digested anything well Jair Bolsonaro’s claims that the company should “profit less” and have a “social role”. The statements put on the radar an alleged government interference in the company and in its pricing policy, which is not well regarded by financial agents, who defend more autonomy for the state-owned company. Petrobras ON and PN fell 6.49% and 5.90%, despite the positive quarter.

And speaking of state-owned companies, another company helped the Ibovespa increase its losses today. Delays in the privatization process of Eletrobras, which is being analyzed by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), caused the company’s shares to yield. According to executive technicians, the delay will be at least two months and could put the company’s sale at risk. The company’s shares fell 5.87%.

Ibovespa Shares Code Name Opening Minimum Average maximum Closure Var. % BEEF3 MINERVA ON 9.12 8.99 9.65 9.90 9.74 7.15 MRFG3 MARFRIG ON 25.26 24.93 26.31 26.94 26.50 5.33 JBSS3 JBS ON 37.60 37.55 39.14 39.78 39.05 4.19 FLRY3 FLEURY ON 18.24 18.21 18.94 19.15 18.83 2.67 RADL3 RAIA DROGASIL ON 22.92 22.78 23.37 23.75 23.25 2.38 BRFS3 BRF ON 22.89 22.79 23.47 24.07 23.23 2.11 CPFE3 CPFL ENERGIA ON 25.99 25.80 26.38 26.71 26.31 1.82 ABEV3 AMBEV ON 16.73 16.70 17.04 17.22 16.99 1.74 SULA11 SOUTH AMERICA UNT 25.77 25.24 26.02 26.46 25.97 1.48 BRML3 BR MALLS PART ON 7.12 7.10 7.21 7.35 7.17 1.27 VIVT3 TELEFÔNICA BRASIL ON 45.00 45.00 45.48 45.78 45.52 1.16 ENGI11 ENERGISA UNIT 39.20 39.20 39.71 40.21 39.62 0.87 SUZB3 SUZANO PAPER ON 48.82 48.82 49.82 50.90 49.23 0.65 MULT3 MULTIPLAN ON 18.49 18.32 18.72 19.06 18.52 0.60 ENEV3 ENEVA ON 14.52 14.27 14.47 14.73 14.40 0.21 HYPE3 HYPERA ON 28.16 27.67 28.06 28.43 28.06 0.07 TIMS3 TIM ON 11.26 11.15 11.24 11.33 11.22 0.00 NTCO3 NATURA GROUP ON 38.93 38.90 39.46 40.26 38.90 -0.03 EGIE3 ENGIE BRASIL ON 39.01 38.52 38.97 39.47 38.91 -0.05 PRIO3 PETRO RIO ON 23.68 23.13 23.57 24.05 23.47 -0.17 TAEE11 TAESA UNIT 37.14 36.65 36.90 37.19 36.66 -0.19 BBSE3 BB SECURITY ON 22.30 22.01 22.23 22.48 22.09 -0.36 ENBR3 ENERGIAS DO BRASIL ON 19.68 19.60 19.78 20.07 19.60 -0.36 LREN3 RENNER STORES ON 32.66 31.87 32.32 32.92 32.23 -0.37 BPAC11 BTGP UNT BANK 22.84 22.46 22.84 23.23 22.55 -0.40 TOTS3 TOTVS ON 33.11 32.64 32.96 33.54 32.76 -0.46 CCRO3 CCR ON 11.54 11.39 11.61 11.98 11.43 -0.61 CMIG4 CEMIG PN 13.02 12.79 12.94 13.12 12.88 -0.62 RAIL3 COURSE ON 16.13 15.72 15.93 16.20 15.99 -0.68 PCAR3 P.ACUCAR – CBD ON 25.81 25.42 25.92 26.50 25.53 -0.70 LAME4 AMERICAN STORES PN 4.90 4.77 4.85 4.95 4.83 -0.82 RDOR3 D’OR ON NETWORK 59.81 58.87 59.41 60.50 59.00 -0.84 ECOR3 ECO ROADWAY ON 8.25 8.10 8.23 8.50 8.19 -0.85 IGTA3 IGUATEMI ON 30.25 29.76 30.24 30.77 29.94 -0.89 B3SA3 B3 ON 12.20 11.85 12.02 12.31 11.91 -1.08 PETZ3 PETZ ON 18.98 18.52 18.89 19.34 18.77 -1.11 VBBR3 VIBRA ON 21.20 20.83 21.30 21.82 20.98 -1.13 GNDI3 INTERMEDIC ON 65.81 63.74 64.41 66.18 64.18 -1.20 AMER3 AMERICAN ON 30.27 29.44 29.84 30.50 29.70 -1.26 RENT3 FIND ON 46.19 44.90 45.37 46.41 45.30 -1.41 BBAS3 BRAZIL ON 29.17 28.39 28.68 29.17 28.50 -1.42 CPLE6 COPEL GNP 6.05 5.92 6.00 6.07 5.92 -1.50 MRVE3 MRV ON 10.40 10.06 10.29 10.51 10.15 -1.55 HAPV3 HAPVIDA ON 11.78 11.38 11.54 11.88 11.54 -1.62 IRBR3 IRB BRASIL RESEGUROS ON 4.83 4.68 4.73 4.85 4.69 -1.68 GOAU4 METALLURGICAL GERDAU PN 12.84 12.44 12.63 12.84 12.51 -1.73 CSAN3 COSAN ON 20.30 19.68 19.95 20.37 19.79 -1.74 SUM3 SUM ON GROUP 13.48 12.88 13.20 13.84 13.12 -1.80 GGBR4 GERDAU PN 27.10 26.60 27.08 27.50 26.90 -1.82 SANB11 SANTANDER BR UNIT 35.15 34.40 34.76 35.40 34.40 -1.88 EMBR3 EMBRAER ON 22.62 21.69 22.00 22.70 21.93 -1.97 ITSA4 ITAÚSA PN 10.49 10.25 10.35 10.60 10.25 -2.10 CYRE3 CYRELA REALT ON 14.60 14.02 14.27 14.64 14.09 -2.15 WEGE3 WEG ON 38.07 36.78 37.12 38.08 37.00 -2.19 ASAI3 ASSAÍ ON 15.70 15.18 15.48 15.92 15.29 -2.30 BBDC3 BRADESCO ON 17.48 17.00 17.23 17.54 17.00 -2.30 QUAL3 QUALICORP ON 17.60 17.01 17.22 17.79 17.11 -2.34 ITUB4 ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN 23.94 23.30 23.62 24.14 23.31 -2.35 JHSF3 JHSF PARTICIPAÇÕES ON 5.16 4.93 5.02 5.19 4.99 -2.35 COGN3 COGNA ON 2.58 2.48 2.52 2.60 2.48 -2.36 EQTL3 EQUATORIAL ON 23.50 22.71 23.24 23.94 22.88 -2.39 UGPA3 OVERCOME ON 13.42 13.02 13.17 13.48 13.05 -2.39 SBSP3 SABESP ON 36.27 35.20 35.69 36.63 35.20 -2.55 LCAM3 LOCAMERICA ON 20.41 19.72 19.93 20.51 19.73 -2.57 CRFB3 CARREFOUR BR ON 17.19 16.64 16.81 17.22 16.64 -2.63 CIEL3 CIELO ON 2.27 2.17 2.23 2.30 2.19 -2.67 BRAP4 BRADESPAR PN 50.07 48.47 49.02 50.34 48.66 -2.80 KLBN11 KLABIN UNT 23.78 22.88 23.35 24.18 22.94 -2.80 VALLEY3 VALUE ON 73.02 71.02 72.02 73.16 71.61 -2.84 BBDC4 BRADESCO PN 20.60 19.90 20.23 20.63 19.90 -2.88 MGLU3 LUIZA MAGAZINE ON 11.24 10.73 10.98 11.36 10.81 -3.05 CVCB3 CVC BRASIL ON 16.75 15.96 16.23 16.78 15.97 -3.39 YDUQ3 YDUQS PARTICIPATIONS ON 21.69 20.67 21.21 22.02 20.86 -3.43 VIIA3 VIA ON 6.45 6.15 6.28 6.50 6.15 -3.45 BRKM5 BRASKEM PNA 56.67 54.14 55.17 56.67 54.46 -3.49 GOLL4 GOAL PN 15.90 15.18 15.43 15.94 15.18 -3.56 DXCO3 DEXCO ON 16.17 15.23 15.45 16.25 15.51 -3.72 EZTC3 EZTEC ON 19.06 18.08 18.43 19.11 18.25 -3.74 BLUE4 PN BLUE 26.16 24.87 25.56 26.42 24.87 -4.38 BPAN4 BANK PAN PN 14.05 13.11 13.60 14.12 13.29 -4.53 ELECT6 ELETROBRAS GNP 35.75 33.69 34.67 36.02 33.84 -4.81 CSNA3 NATIONAL SID ON 24.06 22.74 23.09 24.09 22.78 -5.24 ELECT3 ELETROBRAS ON 36.15 33.62 34.71 36.43 33.83 -5.87 PETR4 PETROBRAS PN 29.13 26.97 27.84 29.19 27.25 -5.90 GETT11 GETNET BR UNIT 4.71 4.30 4.40 4.80 4.36 -6.24 PETR3 PETROBRAS ON 29.40 27.46 28.23 29.40 27.67 -6.49 CASH3 MÉLIUZ ON 3.63 3.28 3.40 3.66 3.31 -7.28 USIM5 PNA USIMINES 14.04 13.13 13.50 14.04 13.25 -7.54 LWSA3 LOCAWEB ON 20.20 18.30 19.04 20.20 18.30 -8.50 BIDI4 INTERNATIONAL BANK 13.62 12.05 12.82 13.65 12.23 -9.14 BIDI11 INTER BANK UNIT 40.10 35.50 37.20 40.28 35.50 -10.15 ALPA4 ALPARGATAS PN 44.37 37.96 39.77 44.37 38.63 -10.56

The commercial dollar closed up 0.41%, traded at R$ 5.6476. After the fight over the formation of Ptax, which ended up quoted at R$ 5.6430 for sale, the US currency continued to rise slightly, but turned punctually during the afternoon, reacting to the comments of the new secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle.

Valle stated that the agency can intervene with the Central Bank in the interest rate market to avoid possible malfunctions. The statements quickly made the dollar weaken and touch the low of the day, at R$ 5.5981. The movement, however, was not sustained.

With today’s high, the dollar accumulated an increase of 0.34% in the week and 3.71% in October. In the year, it rises 8.88% in Brazil.

The futures interest had a day of respite in the trading session this Friday and closed in a steady fall throughout the term structure of the curve. During the morning, the primary surplus of the consolidated public sector in September, which exceeded market expectations, eased rates. During the afternoon, the movement intensified and interest rates were minimal.

At the end of the regular session, the Interfinancial Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2022 had dropped from 8.40% in the previous adjustment to 8.36%; that of the DI for January 2023 changed from 12.40% to 12.02%; the contract for January 2025 dropped from 12.51% to 12.07%; and that of the DI for January 2027 went from 12.47% to 12.09%.