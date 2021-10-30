In Bahia, MC Poze’s concert is canceled due to threats from drug dealers

The Baile do Embrasa event, scheduled for this Saturday (10/30), at the Alto do Andú concert hall, in the Avenida Paralela region, in Salvador, Bahia, was banned by the Public Security Secretariat of Bahia (SSP-BA). The decision was taken after drug dealers threatened MC Poze, one of the attractions at the event, according to the agency. Intelligence teams investigate a possible feud between criminal organizations and the artist, in addition to the existence of a video where he appears armed.

The Public Security Secretariat issued, this Friday (10/29), Ordinance 284/2021, which determines that the event should not be held. The forecast is for the document to be published in the Official State Gazette (DOE) on Saturday.

mc poze the squeegee Poze do RodoReproduction/Instagram mc-poze Poze and Viviannereproduction MC Poze by Lucas Araujo RED And the girlfriend, pregnant, did not like Lucas Araújo/Disclosure mc poze They have two children and are expecting a thirdPlay/ Instagram MC Poze MC Poze is one of the funk players that is booming at the momentPlay / Instagram 0

The organization of Baile do Embrasa used social media to comment on the case and said it is aware of the decision. In addition, he informed that he is trying to resolve the situation in the “best way” and asked the public not to worry, that he “will not be helpless”.

In September, a concert by the singer, scheduled for Manaus, was canceled for the same reason.

Funk artist MC Poze, who has more than eight million followers on Instagram, is from the Rodo favela, in Santa Cruz, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. According to the G1 website, in a statement to the police, the artist has already confirmed that he was a drug dealer between 2015 and 2016, in the community where he was born. He reportedly carried out the functions of transporting and selling drugs, but he told the police that he abandoned trafficking when the militia invaded the area.

The column LeoDias contacted the press office of Poze, but until the closing of this publication, it had not received an official position on the case.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.