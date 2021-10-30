In In Times of the Emperor, Pilar apologizes to Dolores after death: ‘Selfish’ TV News

The death of Eudoro (José Dumont) will promote the reconciliation of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in In Times of the Emperor. The doctor will apologize for abandoning her youngest as a child and causing the girl’s marriage to Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. “I was selfish,” the older sister will admit.

In the plot, the health professional will discover that the father did not withdraw her from the will and left her half of the inheritance. The protagonist will go to Bahia with Dolores and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) to find out about the situation of the family’s plantation. Scenes air on November 10th .

At a certain point in the trip, the two will be alone. Very attached to her father, the youngest will burst into tears and will be comforted by Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes). “You’re right, I was selfish when I ran away! I wanted to get rid of Tonico, to be a doctor, I only thought about my happiness! But I never forgot you, I swear”, will affirm the character of Gabriela Medvedovski.

“Painho confessed to me that he tore up all the letters you sent me”, will tell the wife of the owner of the newspaper O Berro, in tears. “In spite of everything, I don’t feel hurt. I just feel sorry for having disappointed you so much, for having hurt you in some way”, the doctor will vent.

Dolores will also recognize her mistake in lying about Samuel and Luísa’s (Mariana Ximenes) kiss. “We were both trying to survive. I never wanted to hurt you, but that’s what happened. Can you ever forgive me?” Pilar will minimize.

“Only if you forgive me too,” the youngest will retort. “Let me stay close to you, it was Painho’s last wish,” Pilar will ask. “I’ll let you. But it’s not just for Painho, no, it’s for myself. Because I love you, my sister,” Dolores will accept. “And I love you even more, my sister”, concludes the doctor.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.