In Italy, Bolsonaro becomes target of protests and has ‘tourist’ day in Rome – Politics

ROME — On his first day of travel to Italy to participate in the G20, which begins this Saturday, 30, the president Jair Bolsonaro was received on Friday, 29, by the President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, in the Quirinal Palace, seat of the Italian government. Among the topics addressed by the Brazilian Head of State would be the possible entry of Brazilian tourists into Italy, currently prevented from traveling to the country because of the pandemic. The bilateral meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes, was the only official agenda for Bolsonaro, who used the day to tour Rome.

The president left the Brazilian embassy through the back doors, to avoid journalists, and took a walk through the streets of the historic center of the capital. With his son, the Rio councilor Carlos Bolsonaro, and advisers, the president walked through Campo de’ Fiori, visited the Pantheon and went to the Fontana di Trevi, where the tradition is to throw a coin to ensure the return to the Eternal City.

Lunch at Pamphilj Palace, headquarters of the Brazilian embassy, ​​was prepared with all the refinements for a head of state, but he opted for a white pizza sandwich with ham. Upon entering a salumeria, he was introduced to the owner of the place, who offered him several delicacies, including culatello di Zibello, meat produced from the pork thigh wrapped in the pig’s bladder, and pecorino cheese with truffles.

On his return to the embassy, ​​about 10 supporters were waiting for him in front of the entrance door. When he saw people with Brazilian flags and one Israeli flag, he got out of the car and spoke to them, but he did not answer questions from the journalists. “I saw along the way that people here recognize the Brazilian flag. I am very happy. God willing, on Monday I will visit my ancestors,” he said.

protests

Even before his arrival in Anguillara Veneta, in the Veneto region, where his great-grandfather Vittorio Bolzonaro was born, the president had already provoked protests. The mayor, Alessandra Buoso, from the League – extreme right-wing party – granted the president the title of Honorary Citizen of the municipality, which infuriated Italian politicians, Catholic religious and Brazilians living in Italy.

On Friday, activists dumped manure and painted graffiti at the city hall. The protest was organized by environmentalists from “Rise Up 4 Climate Justice”.

From Anguillara Veneta, Bolsonaro goes to Padua, in the same region. The visit to the Basilica of St. Anthony of Padua, where the relics of the city’s patron saint are still not confirmed. The Diocese of Padua released a note in which it expresses discontent with the granting of the title of honorary citizen of Anguillara Veneta to the Brazilian.

climate conference

Acting President Hamilton Mourão tried to justify Bolsonaro’s absence at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP-26, which takes place next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The country will be represented by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite.

According to the general, everyone would “throw stones” at Bolsonaro if he attended the event. Brazilian environmental policy is the target of criticism from the international community. “You know that President Bolsonaro suffers a series of criticisms. So, he will arrive at a place where everyone will throw stones at him”, said Mourão on arrival at Palácio do Planalto. For Mourão, the federal government is criticized by environmentalists for being on the right. /COLLABORATED EDUARDO GAYER