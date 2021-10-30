‘In my time I only won the Brazilian’

Idol of Flamengo, Ronaldo Angelim vented about the moment experienced by the club and asked the fans to support the cast and coach Renato Gaúcho

O Flamengo has been experiencing days of pressure after elimination in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil for Athletico-PR. Defeated 3-0 at Maracanã, Rubro-Negro saw plenty of criticism during the match against Renato Gaúcho and even Gabigol, who was hit by a glass thrown from the stands after the final whistle.

Club idol after winning the brazilian of 2009, Ronaldo Angelim vented about the moment experienced by the team from Gávea on and off the field.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In the evaluation of Magro de Aço, the cast will need to be embraced in the final stretch of the season, and not suffer from criticism from the fans themselves.

“Flemish, my brother. In victory, in defeat. Anyway. It’s Flamengo. There’s no such thing as criticizing the cast,” said the former defender in a video posted on the social network TikTok, asking for patience with the work of Renato Gaúcho.

“This cast is really good. You have to be calm, give Renato time. It’s going through a normal difficulty, everyone does. In our time it was worse. I only won a Brazilian ‘veio’ and it was good. the flamengo [hoje] fight only for big things”.

“But if the fans charge, it’s worse. You have to encourage the guys. The guys have morals, they have a history in the club. Guys, let’s encourage the players for us to remain firm and strong at the Brazilian Nationals and at Libertadores”.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

After the fall in the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo tries to stay alive in the dispute for the Brasileirão. This Saturday (30), from 7 pm (GMT), coach Renato Gaúcho’s team will face the leader Atlético-MG.

Fifth place with 46 points, Rubro-Negro has three games late to play in the competition. Galo, who leads with 59 points, has a game to play.

In addition to the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo will still face the decision of the Libertadores Conmebol. On November 27, the team faces the palm trees in Montevideo, Uruguay. The match will be broadcast LIVE at the FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+ from 5 pm (from Brasilia).