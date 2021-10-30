In Porta dos Fundos reality show, Porchat becomes a mixture of Bial and Pedro de Lara · TV News

Presenter of the reality series Futuro Ex-Porta, who is looking for a new member for the troupe of Porta dos Fundos, Fábio Porchat incarnated a mixture of Pedro Bial and Pedro de Lara (1925-2007). From the first, he took the speeches made at the time of elimination of Big Brother Brasil. From the dearly frowning juror, the seriousness not to be moved by the appeals of friends.

At the show’s press release event, which debuts this Saturday (30) on YouTube, Porchat said that his teammates at Porta had a hard time dealing with one of the most feared moments of any reality show: the elimination. “I had to keep fighting with them, saying: ‘You can’t choose five to win, it has to be only one, or it will discredit our business,'” he recalled.

Not even the appeal of the actor and presenter was enough to convince João Vicente de Castro, Gregorio Duvivier and company. “They said: ‘Oh, so we choose one person, but then we hire everyone.’ [E eu respondia:] ‘Can’t that too! You guys are monsters with me, I look like Pedro de Lara here.”

In all, more than 7,000 people from all over Brazil sent videos with their entry to Futuro Ex-Porta. Delayed by more than a year because of the pandemic, the program had to be modified to adapt to security protocols in times of coronavirus: expected to have many externals and travel Brazil, the reality ended up being shot in the studio, and the ten finalists selected by the team were confined during the recordings.

“Because of that, they lived a much greater immersion and became very attached as a group. And then a very curious thing happened, which forced us to change everything. Initially, we would always have a joke or a joke for the time to eliminate someone. To make that moment more fun…” explained Porchat.

Right at the first elimination, I made a speech like Pedro Bial, speaking with creed, like he used to do at BBB, and eliminated. We were laughing. Only the person cried. And then we realized that we couldn’t play with this situation, because people were putting their whole lives there. After that, we had to change everything, because the participants took it much more seriously than we imagined.

bruno baketa/youtube

Participants get excited about the troupe

white privilege

With the more than 7,000 videos that they were forced to watch to select the 10 participants, the actors of Porta dos Fundos ended up faced with some needlings to the troupe. An indigenous participant, for example, says that she should be chosen so that they will never again do skits in which some white people make cultural appropriation of their community.

The scene could have been cut, but it appears in the first episode of Futuro Ex-Porta. “We are always very attentive to this, trying to correct Porta’s mistakes. After all, the group was founded by five straight men, white and cis. So we really have to listen, take the pins to touch if we are going down weird paths, settling down and going back to a 2012 thought instead of looking ahead,” Porchat acknowledged to the TV news.

Of course, in reality, we are looking at the funniest ones, but we have to cover all of this as much as possible and change things internally. There must be black, women, gay, and indigenous writers as well. Our roof is also made of glass.

This Saturday (30), YouTube will release the first two episodes of Futuro Ex-Porta at 11:00. The other chapters from the first season will be added weekly to the troupe channel. Check out the reality trailer: