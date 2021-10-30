In São Januário, Vasco loses and is far from the G4 of Serie B; check the probabilities of this final straight

O Vasco had everything to touch the G4 of Serie B. The opponents stumbled, and the fans did their part, in São Januário, in front of the CSA. However, with the 3-1 defeat, the Giant of the Hill has a problem in the table and is six points behind the front. According to the portal “Infobola”, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, the chance of cariocas guaranteeing access dropped from 6%.

Before the round, with the tie against Náutico, Cruz-Maltino had 15% and could take advantage of direct confrontations, something that did not happen. Germán Cano opened the scoring, with a penalty, but in the first half, Renato Cajá equalized. At the end of the match, Dellatorre scored twice and confirmed Azulão’s comeback on the Hill.

Gigante da Colina’s next match will be on Thursday, the 4th, at 7pm, against Guarani, at the Golden Earring. The match will be valid for the 33rd round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

With six rounds left, scoring 18 points will be essential for Vasco to guarantee access and return to the elite of Brazilian football (magic number 64). In the end, everything depends on the cutoff score of this edition of Série B. Last season, fourth-placed Cuiabá rose with 61. In the previous year, Atlético-GO secured the spot with 62 points.

Check out the odds of access in the Series B do Brasileirão*

1st – Coritiba (58 points) – 97%

2nd – Botafogo (56 points) – 94%

3rd – Avaí (53 points) – 70%

4th – Goiás (53 points) – 65%

5th – CRB (51 points) – 35%

6th – Guarani (49 points) – 17%

7th – CSA (48 points) – 14%

8th – Vasco (47 points) – 6%

9th – Nautical (45 points) – 2%

* Numbers from the “Infobola” portal, by the mathematician Tristão Garcia.