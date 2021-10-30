In the 120th game in history, Atlético-MG seeks 40th victory over Fla

Beating Flamengo at Maracanã, in the duel scheduled for 19:00 (GMT), is the mission that Atlético-MG has to take the lead in the Brazilian Championship. In case of victory over Rubro-Negro, Rooster will open 16 points for the main competitor to the cup that hasn’t won since December 19, 1971. In addition, another objective will be at stake this Saturday (30).

Opponents since 1929, when a friendly played in Belo Horizonte from Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro opened the count of duels, the two teams have already faced each other in 119 opportunities. If they win the match of the 29th round of the current edition of Serie A, Atlético-MG will win the 40th triumph over Fla. However, in the general retrospective, the team from Gávea still remains: in all, there are 39 Athletic victories, 32 draws and 48 Flemish victories.

If the cut is only for the Brazilian Championship, Rooster has a slight advantage in numbers: in 67 matches against Vulture, the miners won 27, drew 15 and lost another 25. There were 98 goals scored and another 83 conceded.

Retrospect of the last 10 matches between rubro-negros x alvinegros:

07/07/2021 – Atlético 2 x 1 Flamengo-RJ – Brazilian Championship

11/09/2020 – Atlético 4 x 0 Flamengo-RJ – Brazilian Championship

08/09/2020 – Flamengo-RJ 0 x 1 Atlético – Brazilian Championship

10/10/2019 – Flamengo-RJ 3 x 1 Atlético – Brazilian Championship

05/18/2019 – Atlético 2 x 1 Flamengo-RJ – Brazilian Championship

09/23/2018 – Flamengo-RJ 2 x 1 Atlético – Brazilian Championship

05/26/2018 – Atlético 0 x 1 Flamengo-RJ – Brazilian Championship

08/13/2017 – Atlético 2 x 0 Flamengo-RJ – Brazilian Championship

05/13/2017 – Flamengo-RJ 1 x 1 Atlético – Brazilian Championship

10/29/2016 – Atlético 2 x 2 Flamengo-RJ – Brazilian Championship

* Data for this article were taken from the Galo Digital website