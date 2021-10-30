In the exclusion zone of the volcano of La Palma, a kingdom of gray and abandoned buildings | International

A desolate landscape is revealed after the Civil Guard allows the passage. This is the exclusion zone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma. In a few kilometers, the leafy grove that borders the path gives its prominence to deep banks of centuries-old lava, renewed by the pyroclastic mantle that the Earth’s interior has once again vomited. Along the way, villages succeed each other (Jedey, Las Manchas de Abajo, Las Hoyas), and they all offer the same scenario of hastily abandoned houses covered by an unwanted new tenant: the ashes. In all these areas, roads have for weeks lost the lines that delimit their margins. The bars, once a meeting point for residents, are closed under lock and key, some with tables still left outdoors. The dense volcanic dust that came floating from the eruptive cone sank the roofs of many of the many banana and avocado greenhouses; the branches of the vineyards can barely reach the surface to breathe. And, in the background, the tireless roar of the cone.

This used to be, until 40 days ago, a peaceful agricultural environment where rural tourism and summer houses had proliferated. Now, the only people who pass through here are Civil Guard agents, firefighters and technicians hired by the Government of the Canary Islands to install an improvised irrigation system. Sometimes a resident appears to collect equipment. They are always accompanied. Enrique Pérez is one of those who managed to enter his home, in the town of Camino Cabrejas. Last Monday, he was queuing in front of the Civil Guard checkpoint, inside a minivan taxi. “I intend to clean the ash at my grandmother’s house, who lives downstairs, and water the plants. But I’m scared of what I’m going to find.”

Down the road, as the coast approaches, the panorama takes on apocalyptic hues. Puerto Naos, the tourist location par excellence in the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane, now resembles one of those ghost towns of the old westerns. This coastal area was a pioneer in the tourist industry on the island of La Palma thanks to its frequent good weather and the green provided by the countless banana plantations. Little remains of that. Tourists and residents were evacuated within an hour and a half, shortly after the eruption began on 19 September. After 40 days, the streets are deserted; commercial establishments, closed. On the floor, on posters and balustrades, the eternal gray.

Aspect of a bar terrace in Jedey, in the exclusion zone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma. Alvaro Garcia (EL COUNTRY)

In this piece of sea, no one has bathed or sunbathed for a long time. Instead of tourists, the coast is occupied by a tanker prepared to provide emergency water to 500 farmers in the region, who fear the loss of their crops. This vessel is one of the five water sources for the emergency irrigation plan. The Secretary of Ecological Transition, Fight against Climate Change and Territorial Planning of the Government of the Canary Islands, José Antonio Valbuena, said on Wednesday that that day and the following day, up to 6,000 cubic meters of water would be injected, for later distribution by the Insular Water Council.

A few kilometers to the west, the team of 10 firefighters from the Gran Canaria Consortium is working hard. They are exhausting days, doing all kinds of support work within the exclusion zone of the La Palma volcano: cleaning, rescuing animals, helping to empty houses, monitoring.

Ash-covered greenhouses this Wednesday in Las Manchas, in the exclusion zone of the volcano of La Palma. Alvaro Garcia

This Wednesday’s journey foretold to be like this: sad and exhausting as all, but without major shocks. The team led by Francisco Bolaños was removing ashes from properties on the road in Puerto Naos, including the well-known restaurant Las Norias. After 5 pm (local time), the day changed completely. “When we went up to the San Nicolás road [município de El Paso], we saw that the lava tongue had ruptured, a finger detached itself from it and it began to advance towards the southwest”, reports Bolaños, visibly nervous, amid the roar of the eruption. “It’s going too fast, and we’re afraid it might interrupt the road down to Puerto Naos.” Effectively, to the naked eye, 500 meters to the northwest, lava is razing new buildings in Todoque at 20 meters an hour. The Civil Guard agents who guard the visits to the exclusion zone organized by the Government of the Canary Islands do not hide their nervousness and indicate the way back just before the deadline.

The lava is part of the flood that emanated from the volcano from landslides recorded in the volcanic cone last weekend, which led to an increase in flow. “We cannot act on this. Nature does what it wants”, resigns the fireman. “The only thing we could do is notify the PMA [Posto de Comando Avançado] and wait…”. He warns that the road to Puerto Naos, where the party went up, is in danger. A day later, the path was still threatened. And if the lava maintains its trajectory, places like La Bombilla, by the sea, and Puerto Naos itself would also be at risk.

Las Manchas, in the exclusion zone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma. Alvaro Garcia (EL COUNTRY)

Juan Arturo San Gil is a familiar face of palm trees. He is the veteran director of the local TV channel La Palma.com and a deep connoisseur of the geography, towns and people of La Palma. He serves as a guide for the group of journalists, mostly from outside the islands, to whom he also distributes sweets and nuts. “Less than two months ago I was having lunch in Puerto Naos, and look now…”, he complains. “My island looks like Sarajevo.”

