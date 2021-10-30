Indebted to the trillions, Evergrande abandons buildings across China

Once again it was by a hairline, but the giant Chinese real estate group Evergrande managed to pay the interest on the billion-dollar debt that was due today.

However, the crisis is far from over. With debts valued at US$300 billion (almost R$1.7 trillion), the company has stopped hundreds of projects it has under construction, leaving a trail of abandoned towers and buyers who fear they will never receive their apartments.

The company, submerged in debt, has works spread across the country: there are 750 projects under construction in 230 cities. Most of them have been completely stopped since the company’s crisis broke out.

Some are bare concrete towers, others still guard the green screen that covers the scaffolding of buildings under construction in China.

In Shenyang (in the northeast of the country), a cluster of unfinished skyscrapers more than 30 stories high draws attention. Upon arrival at the development, a large sign with letters painted in white says: welcome to “Evergrande Central Square”.

This ensemble is not lost in the middle of one of the ghost towns that exist in the interior of China, in regions like the Mongolian desert, but it is in the nerve center of a megalopolis of 27 million inhabitants, a few kilometers from the International Manufacturing Zone of Liaoning Province Software.

The builder should deliver 6,600 apartments on site, but some of these families have no one to vent their anxieties.

As a former soldier, now a taxi driver, recounts: “Evergrande is everywhere in Shenyang. They have their houses all over the city. Some are ready, but for all the stalled projects it’s a big problem.”

“Apartment buyers have to pay their loan installments without knowing if the house will be ready. And then there are all those who paid for an apartment that isn’t ready,” he says.

Cheap apartments and desperate families

Housing is an important part of the Chinese economic market. The gigantic number of buildings seen through the windows of China’s high-speed trains has long fueled double-digit growth in the world’s second-largest economy. The sector accounts for almost 30% of GDP.

Evergrande’s apartments and projects had a reputation for being cheaper, which led thousands of Chinese to invest in the developments even before construction began.

“One of my acquaintances has just paid for the apartment. Even the windows are already installed, but he can’t get in. People have been complaining here, it seems that some of the Evergrande properties are already mortgaged,” believes the driver.

“We are not talking about a hundred, a thousand people, but millions of people affected by this possible bankruptcy. This could cause turmoil, but the Communist Party will not let this happen. The government will resolve this crisis,” he adds.

What will the Chinese government do?

For now, the central government has been careful not to say it will bail out the real estate giant. The head of the company, Xu Jiajin, was summoned by Beijing and will be forced to pay part of the debt from his personal fortune.

It won’t be enough: Bloomberg estimates his fortune at $8 billion, and the debt is $300 billion.

However, the gesture demanded by the Communist Party is symbolic, to try to appease the anger of apartment owners with little money.

In Shenyang, at least 50 of these small investors protested, which is rare in China, in front of local government windows to ask for government intervention.

Authorities are actively working to defuse the situation. The Bank of China president has repeatedly said in recent days that the situation is under control.

This Evergrande crisis is also a way to make a market that, until then, seems to have no limit to the appetite for building towers and mega-properties in search of profits on the stock market.