Influencer accuses Mc Mirella of treason with João Guilherme and funkeira pronounces | celebrities

Shit! This Friday (29), OnlyFans model Rayane Cassemiro accused singer Mirella of cheating on her husband, Dynho Alves, with the influencer João Guilherme. Dynho Alves is confined to “A Fazenda 13”.

According to the model, Mirella would have kissed the nineteen-year-old at the end of a party in São Paulo. In the stories, Rayane gave details “I saw her in the garage steps with João Guilherme, kissing her”.

After the repercussion, singer Mirella went on her Twitter profile to vent and deny Rayane’s story.

In a sequence of tweets, Mirella questioned the influencer’s reason for not taking a picture of what happened. In addition, the singer claims that Rayane was drunk and would have been angry for not having paid attention to her.

Now I was going to kiss someone in public, there were so many people in the after… people! ‍️ I sick I have to pass these things! — BAD MI ️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) October 29, 2021

It’s already so hard for me. I go out to distract myself and they invent everything. This girl was crazy, very drunk! She came at me all the time, she must have been mad because I didn’t pay attention to her (precisely because I was drunk). — BAD MI ️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) October 29, 2021

I just saw that she still put the time… at that time I wasn’t even there anymore! Liar. Drunk and wants to keep gaining hype. Please do not give morals to this matter.

I hope she has the money to pay for the libel and defamation lawsuits. — BAD MI ️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) October 29, 2021