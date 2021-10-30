Intel Aurora Supercomputer to Reach 2 ExaFLOPs of Computational Power

Announcement was made by CEO Pat Gelsinger during Intel Innovation and surpasses previous performance projections

This Wednesday, October 27th, Intel held a special event to detail several of the company’s news, scheduled for the coming months. Presented by CEO Pat Gelsinger, O Intel Innovation focused on the official launch of 12th Generation Intel Core Processors for desktop, known as Alder Lake.

Another big highlight was the announcement that the Aurora Supercomputer will be able to surpass the 2 ExaFLOPs benchmark of computational power in double precision floating points (FP64), something that will make it one of the most powerful in the world.

This performance projection surpasses the initial numbers considered by Intel, which revolved around 1 ExaFLOP. According to the company, what made this increase possible was the high performance of the new generation of scalable Xeon processors, codenamed “Sapphire Rapids”.

Other factors were the very high speed memory of the HBM type, also accompanied by the new series of Intel “Ponte Vecchio” GPUs, each with more than 100 billion transistors. According to Gelsinger, they they are delivering “more than promised”.



It is important to note that the value of 2 ExaFLOPs marks Aurora’s peak computing power. In sustained operations, this value should be around 1.7 ExaFLOPs, according to calculations carried out by The Next Platform website.

Intel Aurora’s Long Journey

O Aurora has been developed in partnership with the Argonne National Laboratory, located in Illinois, United States, and is part of a $500 million contract with the US Department of Energy.

Aurora development went through a turbulent phase, with the initial contract having been signed in 2015, in partnership with Cray. After discontinuing development of the Xeon Phi line, Intel renegotiated the contract, which resulted in the current exoscale project.

with new expected to be launched in mid 2022, Intel has been working against time to be able to produce all the necessary components, including the 5-nanometer-scale Ponte Vecchio GPUs, outsourced to the TSMC factory.



In the exoscale computer race, AMD seems to have taken the upper hand with the delivery of Frontier, which is in the installation stage and promises to deliver a computational performance of 1.5 ExaFLOPs soon.

Still, if Intel manages to meet the proposed schedule, delivering on its performance promise, it will have a solution that will take away the rival’s throne.

One machine, countless functions

The fundamental objective of the Argonne National Laboratory with Intel Aurora is to generate fundamental advances for scientific research. Rick Stevens, associate director of Argonne, highlights the numerous possible applications, covering topics such as neuroscience, materials science, cosmology and even health-related issues, such as advances in cancer treatment.

For Trish Damkroger, Intel’s VP of High Performance Computing, Aurora will push the boundaries of what can be accomplished in areas such as computer simulation, Deep Learning and Machine Learning.

Via: AnandTech, Tech Power Up Source: Intel