Inter Milan confirms it will negotiate Eriksen, who is banned from playing in Italy

Christian Eriksen should not remain at Internazionale Milan. Four months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field by Dianamarca during the Euro Cup, the player had his future revealed by the Italian club this Thursday (28).

In the midst of its annual financial statement, Inter announced that it will trade the player with another team, outside of Italian football. That’s because Italian rules prohibit Eriksen from acting while using the implantable cardioverter (ICD), which was put in place to prevent further problems.

Although the player’s current conditions are not such as to allow sports fitness in Italy, the same could be achieved in other countries where, therefore, the player could resume competitions. With the possibility of obtaining sporting fitness temporarily suspended also in Italy, the group proceeding to transfer the player to a foreign team is not excluded.”

Not all countries prohibit players from taking the field. Therefore, Inter’s idea is that Eriksen can return to work normally in another league, outside of Italian football. The club also clarified that it does not intend to charge too high a fee for the athlete so as not to jeopardize the Dane’s career.

“However, it should be noted that, with regard to this assessment, there are uncertainties due to the importance of the injury, which may lead administrators to review the player’s assessment if new elements or new evidence arise to date. It is not excluded that , in the future, losses or reductions may be realized at a significant percentage in relation to the amount currently recorded in the financial statements”, says the statement from Inter.