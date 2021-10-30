is it worth taking a risk to climb players?

Whether to keep the chance to win the Brazilian championship, whether to appease the spirits after the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, the fact is that the Flamengo desperately needs a positive result next Saturday (30), when he will host Atlético-MG at Maracanã. In light of this, coach Renato Gaúcho has a dilemma: after all, is it worth casting players who are recovering from injuries and putting their participation in the decision of the Copa Libertadores, at the end of November, at risk?

The most emblematic case is that of the Uruguayan midfielder Arrascaeta. The player is still in the final stages of recovery from a muscle injury, but he is one of the most important names in Flamengo. If they face Atlético-MG, they will do it without full physical conditions and would have less than a month before facing Palmeiras for the Libertadores title.

David Luiz is in a similar situation. The defender has not acted since September 29 and is recovering from a muscle injury. He could face Atlético-MG on Saturday, but he would do that without having full conditions and would increase the risk for the Libertadores decision.

Fourth in the Brasileirão, Flamengo has 46 points gained in 25 games and may reduce the difference to Atlético-MG, which has already played 27 matches and totaled 59 points. The confrontation between the two teams will be held at 7 pm on Saturday (30), at Maracanã.

Another player whose lineup is a concern for next Saturday is striker Bruno Henrique. He returned after a long period of inactivity and was among the holders against Athletico-PR.

Renato Gaúcho will not announce in advance the team that will face Atlético-MG, but it is possible that he will make changes in relation to the lineup of the setback for Athletico-PR. In that appointment, the coach used Diego as a defensive midfielder and advanced Andreas Pereira, which increased fans’ criticism of his work.

The game between Flamengo and Atlético-MG will be held at 7 pm on Saturday (30), at Maracanã, with live broadcasting of the Premiere for subscribers. People who are in Canada, Spain, the United States or Portugal can also follow the FANATIZER.