Is the payment in installments of court orders to create Auxílio Brasil a good idea?

key points Voting of the PEC on precatório was postponed by the Chamber of Deputies;

Part of the court orders can be invested in Auxílio Brasil;

The proposal must be considered next week to release the first payments.

O installment of court orders it has already established itself as the main topic of debate among politicians in recent weeks. The reason for so much excitement is the rush to launch the Brazil Aid with the certainty that there will be the necessary funds to fund the proposed amount.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria, as the name implies, provides for the installment of court orders, which are the Union’s debts related to lawsuits won by the population against the Federal Government.

The court orders for 2022 are around R$ 91 billion, and the expenditure forecast for this year is R$ 54.75 billion, but if the proposal is approved, it will be possible to pay this amount in installments.

However, only a part of this debt would be divided, an amount of R$ 40 billion, which could be divided into up to ten annual installments. Next year, a down payment equivalent to 15% of the total amount would be made, while the balance would be divided into nine annual installments.

This was the alternative found by the technical team of the Ministry of Economy to create a space in the Union Budget, which would be redirected to invest in Auxílio Brasil.

However, experts do not fully agree with the installment of court orders, because they believe it is against the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

Furthermore, it was observed that the installment of court orders it is a temporary measure that cannot be adopted regularly. This creates the need for the government to mobilize whenever it is necessary to find some funding for social causes. The recommendation was to look for a fixed source of financing capable of defraying Auxílio Brasil in the long term.

The proposal that provides for the installment of court orders it was sent to the Chamber of Deputies for consideration in August, but has not made any progress since then.

On the contrary, it was postponed again this week after lawmakers did not reach a consensus on the topic, in addition to the lack of so many others at the time of analysis.

To be approved, the proposal must receive the favorable vote of at least 308 deputies. The text should return to the agenda in the House of Legislative Plenary next week.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has already made it clear that the ideal would be for the approval of the PEC occurred by the beginning of next month, in which the beginning of the payments of the Brazil Aid is foreseen.

Is there an advantage in approving the PEC of court orders?

In the opinion of tax lawyer João Paulo Linhares Rocha, in an interview with ISTOÉ Dinheiro, the simple intention of the Federal Government to consider adopting this type of measure hurts fiscal credibility with investors, current and possible future partnerships. He explains that the installment of court orders it only extends the tax credit that is owed to the creditor.

“By transmitting the message that it cannot afford its debts, the country is putting its fiscal credibility abroad, investor confidence and its own financial sustainability at risk,” said the tax expert.

On the occasion, he still points out an alternative to the problem, which would be the payment of the debt in cash, but with a discount, as provided for in the Constitution, which releases this exception for certain amounts, precisely the measure that the government intends to extend.

He also emphasizes that it is necessary to keep in mind that these court orders come from debts that must be paid to individuals and legal entities, who are waiting for the money.

In this way, a proposal for installment of court orders, places this right and need of citizens even further away, in addition to risking the country’s financial health.

According to a survey carried out by the Precatory Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), the public debt may reach the mark of R$ 1.5 trillion by the year 2036, if the Federal Government insists on extending this and other types of payments.

The president of the commission, Eduardo Gouvêa, reinforced that the installment of court orders it is not only unconstitutional, it also pierces the spending ceiling and sends a confusing message to the market at a time when economic recovery is crucial for the country.

“Installation of court orders, which are a net right and mandatory expenditure of the government, has already been ruled unconstitutional by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on three occasions. I don’t see why it’s different now”, he pondered.

Laura Alvarenga Laura Alvarenga has a degree in Journalism from the Triângulo University Center in Uberlândia – MG. He started his career in the field of press consultancy, spent some years working in small local print newspapers and is now engaged in a career in online journalism through the FDR portal.