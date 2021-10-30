Isa Cteep (TRPL4) announces payment of dividends and interest on equity; Look

Business

THE Isa Cteep (TRPL4) announced to the market that it will pay R$348.8 million in interim dividends and R$514.5 million in interest on equity (JCP).

According to the material fact of Isa Cteep, the total amount of dividends corresponds to R$ 0.529386 per share, which payment will be made until November 17 of this year. The company’s shares will be traded “ex-right” to dividends from the fourth of next month.

In turn, the distribution of interest on capital corresponds to BRL 0.780915 per share, subject to withholding the Income tax at source at the rate of 15%, except for shareholders that are proven to be exempt or immune. Payment will also take place on November 17th and the shares will be traded “ex-direct” to JCP from the 4th of the same month.

“The JCP, net of withholding income tax, are being distributed based on the profit recorded in the financial statements of September 30, 2021.”

Also according to the document, for the American Depositary Receipts (ADR) payment will be made through JP Morgan.

Isa Cteep’s net income drops 53.1% in 3Q21 to R$188 million

Isa Cteep found adjusted net income of R$ 212.4 million in the third quarter of this year, which represents a 48% decline compared to the same period last year. The company reported that “extraordinary events benefited the results of 2020 and were not repeated in 2021”. Without the adjustments, the company’s net profit fell 53.1% to R$188.0 million.

The adjustments to Isa Cteep’s net income consider the receipt of the Adjustment Portion, without considering the provision and non-recurring effects.

In the quarter, the financial result Consolidated reached an expense of R$ 159.7 million, an increase of R$ 108.6 million as a result of new funding and increased expenses with monetary variations and charges on loans, mainly due to the increase in the Broad Consumer Price Index ( IPCA) and in the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI).

Between July and September, the adjusted net revenue of the Isa Cteep it dropped 5.2% to R$782.8 million, while net revenue without the effect of the adjustments was R$758.4 million, down 7.7%.