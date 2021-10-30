“It is clear that we need”; Braz is thwarted behind the scenes and Landim’s allies want reinforcement in a position considered lacking

The week at Mengão has been hectic, controversial and tumultuous. Situation will only improve when the path of victories appears.

Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, is a leader mediatic in the world of the ball. It is adored by Flamengo players and many even call the VP “president”. On the other hand, Braz has conflict with some allies of lacy. These professionals from the club are not part of the day-to-day life at Ninho do Urubu.

With Mengão in turmoil these last few days, there are buzz about various subjects. In the last hours, the agenda is about the position of goalkeeper. In the view of these directors, Fla should have already hired an archer to compete with Diego Alves for the title.

On the other hand, Braz never saw this need to urgently bring a player in position. He has always defended Diego Alves and places the medallion as one of the best goalkeepers in South American football. The vice president of football still considers the reserves, Gabriel Batista and Hugo Souza, promising. In contrast, Landim’s allies understand that Alves has been fluctuating a lot in recent years, in addition to being a veteran player (36 years old).

For 2022, Marcos Braz’s enemies are palpitating and make it a priority to bring an above-average archer. This situation should pick up steam when the season is closer to its end. So far, there is no advanced negotiation in this regard.

About that, Renato trains the team this Friday (29) aiming at the very important confrontation against Atlético-MG, tomorrow (30), at Maracanã. When questioned, the coach knows that the pressure will only decrease if the team plays a good game and, the main thing, manages to beat the miners at home.

