‘It was destined for Apepi’ · TV News

Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) will give some clues about the past of Merianat (Samia Abreu) ​​in the last chapters of Genesis. The woman will be kidnapped by Apepi (undisclosed actor), who has never been satisfied with seeing her marry his greatest enemy. “The queen was destined for him”, will explain the nobleman in the Bible soap opera of Record.

The monarch has previously said that he decided to keep the noblewoman in the harem instead of exiling her with her husband because of her popularity. She also helped “Living Horus” adapt to Egyptian rites, as her current companion is a hisco (foreigner).

No wonder Samia Abreu’s character will become an easy target for Apepi in the scenes that will be shown from the next 8th . Potiphar (Val Perré) will reveal that yet another enigma accompanied by a sparrow feather will have been found, this time announcing the kidnapping of the aristocrat:

The great royal wife is not in the harem and none of her servants know of her. But the soldiers are now searching every corner of the palace. They will surely find her because it is impossible for this message from Apepi to be true. We wiped out every informer, every connection he could have to his realm.

With hot blood, Sheshi once again will not listen to the general’s recommendations, who have already saved him from an attack ordered by Apepi earlier. He will put on his armor to take justice into his own hands. “This time I’ll go after him myself,” the pharaoh will shout.

Sheshi (Fernando Peacock) in Genesis

After all, who is Merianat?

Potiphar will insist that Merianat’s kidnapping could be a false alarm or, at worst, another Apepi trap. “That’s exactly why you can’t go. Even because nothing is trusted. The great royal wife will be found,” promises the military man.

Sheshi, however, will have plenty of reasons to believe that the queen was really kidnapped in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro:

I anticipated that day might come. He was always very in love with her. It was one of the reasons I wanted her for myself instead of exiling her to Upper Egypt. Merianat herself told me that when I took the palace and chased it away, Apepi swore he would rescue her at all costs. Everything indicates that that day has arrived.

“If that’s really the case, if he’s really captured the great royal wife, it revolves around the war and not a face-to-face encounter,” will insist the Val Perré character.

“Quite the opposite. It’s extremely personal. Apepi did it when he caused Amarilis’ death [Marianna Alexandre], when he made me stay away from the woman I love for years and when he nearly killed my son. We’re going to meet him, and that’s an order,” the king concluded.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

