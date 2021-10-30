“It was shocking,” French astronaut says of natural disaster scenes from space | Cop 26

At 400 km altitude, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet was a particular witness to the natural disasters that have rocked the Earth over the past six months.

From the International Space Station (ISS), where he concludes his second mission, the astronaut reveals to the AFP his concern for the future of the planet, just days before the start of COP26.

Satellite Image of Hurricane Sam this September — Photo: NASA

QUESTION: Which images of natural disasters impacted you the most?

ANSWER: Hurricanes and forest fires. I’ve never seen anything like it. Fires of incredible magnitude, with columns of smoke visible from space for days and days… It was shocking to see the energy that was released and the damage suffered by people who had the misfortune to be in their trajectory. We also saw a succession of extremely impressive tropical storms. You could see it through the cyclone’s eye. They are walls of clouds of phenomenal power, more and more frequent, more destructive.

FOR: Did seeing the Earth from above for the second time in five years reinforce your idea of ​​its fragility?

A: Yes, clearly. Seeing the planet from the window makes you think. But seeing it once is enough: just with the passing of days in space, the simple fact of getting away, of seeing the fragility of the atmosphere, that soap bubble that preserves us from the impossibility of life in space, this incredible oasis. .. It marks you for the rest of your life.

And when you look at the long-term changes (of course beyond five years), you can’t help but feel involved. That’s why I tried to become more committed to the environment, as an ambassador for the FAO [Organização das Nações Unidas para a Alimentação e a Agricultura] for the protection of the planet.

Satellite image shows smoke over California during fires that occurred in the region in August 2020 — Photo: NASA

Q: What worries you most in the short term? What urgent measures need to be taken against climate warming?

A: What is most worrying is that we have not been able to reach an agreement at the international level and that economic issues take precedence over environmental issues. This is “short-minded” reasoning, given that, in the long run, corporate profits are directly threatened by climate change.

When you notice that the Australian Great Barrier Reef has not entered the endangered world heritage list because of government pressure, you think the priorities are not right, and that’s worrying.

The first thing to do is listen to the experts, who devote their entire lives to providing answers at the local, regional, national and global levels. You have to try to apply them.