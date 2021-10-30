Italian activists protest against Bolsonaro and throw manure at city hall that will honor the president

Group in Italy protested against title of honorary citizen for Bolsonaro (Photo: Disclosure)

Climate activists protested in Italy against the title that will be received by Bolsonaro

President will receive the title of honorary citizen of Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy

Activists pestered city hall with saying “out Bolsonaro” and dumped manure on the building

A group of activists protested in the Anguillara Veneta region of Italy, which will grant the title of “honorary citizen” to Jair Bolsonaro (no party). The Brazilian president will be in the city on November 1st, after participating in the G20 summit. Bolsonaro’s family emigrated from the city to Brazil.

Activists painted “Outa Bolsonaro” near the town hall. According to Folha de S. Paulo, they also threw manure at the door of the place. The group, called Rise Up 4 Climate Justice, posted photos of the protests on social media and criticized Bolsonaro.

“After learning that the Mayor of Anguillara Veneta honorary citizenship to the President of Brazil Bolsonaro, who is visiting Padua these days, as Rise Up 4 Climate Justice activists, we could not help but make ourselves heard,” they said.

Activists even threw sternum in front of city hall (Photo: Disclosure)

“The figure of Bolsonaro perfectly represents the capitalist, predatory, destructive and colonialist model against which we are fighting.”

Climate change is the main topic of COP26, the UN Climate Conference that will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, starting on the 31st. On the first day of the COP meetings, Bolsonaro will be in the city in northern Italy to receive the title of “honorary citizen”. The Brazilian president will not participate in the event.

The position of the Brazilian government in relation to the environment was also addressed in the manifesto of the group Rise Up 4 Climate Justice. “One of the great powers of the earth, denying the climate crisis and responsible for having destroyed 8,500 km2 of the Amazon rainforest, the green lung of our planet, to make room for intensive cultivation and the exploitation model it promotes.”

“As activists and activists, we have always pointed the finger at those responsible for the climate crisis and against all the great powers on earth that are promoting a development model that threatens life on our planet. Therefore, Bolsonaro embodies the main enemy of climate, life and territories”, said the group. “Outside Bolsonaro, let us oppose the destroyers of our planet here and everywhere!”