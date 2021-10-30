“It’s the most prevalent,” says oncologist, about prostate cancer

posted on 10/28/2021 6:25 PM



(credit: CB. Health)

Next week, November comes with the November Blue campaign, an alert for the treatment of prostate cancer. In 2020, 65 thousand cases were diagnosed in Brazil. In an interview with Vicente Nunes, this Thursday (10/28), at CB. Saúde, a partnership between Correio Braziliense and TV Brasília, Paulo Gustavo Bergerot, oncologist at Cettro, the Clinical Cancer Center of Brasília, spoke about prevention and treatments for prostate cancer.

According to the oncologist, prostate cancer is not the one that kills the most, but it is the most prevalent. “The incidence has been growing in recent years due to a number of factors. Possibly, the disease is becoming more common, but not necessarily that. We know that a large part of this increase in the number of cases is due to an increase in the early detection of the disease”, he explains.

For Bergerot, it is important to disseminate information about the prevention and treatment of the disease. “The incidence of prostate cancer is quite high, for older men it is the most common cancer in the male population. Within the health of young people and adolescents, the most common cancer is that of the testicles, a cancer that, in general, appears from symptoms different from those of the prostate, in which the man is asymptomatic, especially in the early stages, until he becomes advanced”, he clarifies.

According to the doctor, testicular cancer has symptoms, so it is important to promote self-examination. “Although it is the most common cancer among young men, in the general population, it is uncommon. I don’t think it would justify a great concern from the community as a whole, doing campaigns, it is a very rare situation. Prostate cancer, in the men, it is the most common”, completes the oncologist.

treat from an early age

According to the oncologist, it is very important to treat men’s health from an early age. “For example, when girls become teenagers and move into adulthood, they need a routine with the gynecologist. Perhaps the issue of the urologist at a young age does not need to be so frequent, but it is necessary to break some taboos in relation to male self-care”, comments the doctor, who suggests periodic examinations at five-year intervals.

Bergerot notes that this self-care comes from the example of the family. “I think the main issue that parents have in relation to their children is the example. If the child grows up seeing a father who does not have self-care, or who even has some kind of prejudice or restriction on rectal examination or any other type of medical evaluation, it will get in the way. It ends up being a cultural, educational value. The issue of example is fundamental: that young child, or young adult, who sees their parents taking the exams grows with this awareness”, he observes.

At the end, the oncologist emphasized: “Take care of yourself. Women, men, companions and wives, promote education in the sense that men have this self-care. The main focus of this campaign, which continues throughout November, is the early detection of the disease at a curable level, because in this way we are going to cure cancer, something that a few years ago seemed impossible. Today, cure and cancer are two words that we can combine. Men’s health is always important”, he emphasizes.