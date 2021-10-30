Jorge Jesus comments on flamenguists exalting him and says: ‘my suitcase is always packed’

Last Wednesday (27), during Flamengo’s 3-0 defeat by Athletico Paranaense, at Maracanã, which culminated in the elimination of Cariocas in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, the red-black fans criticized coach Renato Portaluppi and exalted Jorge Jesus, who now commands Benfica. For Portuguese, they were images of happiness.

This Friday (29), during a press conference, Jesus pointed out that the fact that the flamenguists call his name touched him, but despite his suitcase being “always packed”, his home today is Benfica.

Am I satisfied with being liked by the fans of a club? I just didn’t stay if I was insensitive. It was images that touched me. I don’t know my future, my contract ends at the end of the season and my suitcase is always packed at the door. A coach lives on results. Right now, Benfica is my home. I came to Portugal with a well-defined objective,” said the coach.

Leading Flamengo from 2019 to 2020, Jorge Jesus made history. For Rubro-Negro, the coach won the long-awaited Libertadores da América after 38 years without the club lifting this cup, as well as a Brasileirão, a Carioca, a Super Cup of Brazil and a Recopa Sudamericana.