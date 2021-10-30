José Alfredo changes Isis’ future before facing cruel outcome · TV News

In Império, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) and Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) will have one last meeting. The Commander will promise that he will have all the time in the world for his mistress after facing her enemies, but she will doubt his words. He will then deliver an envelope to the redhead, who will make her a millionaire in the last chapter of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Before going after José Pedro (Caio Blat), the character of Alexandre Nero will resolve some pending issues. Afraid of dying, he will deliver a document to his nymphet and ask her to open it only in case something happens to him.

In scene that will aired next Thursday (4), Maria Isis will not welcome the “man in black” in the warmest possible way. She won’t believe her when her lover says he knows he’s at fault for her and that she’ll soon have more free time. “Nothing new, I should have gotten used to it. I suspect I’ve even heard this promise before,” the girl will say.

“Don’t talk or look at me like that. I promise that this time it will be different. I’m reaching the end, for better or for worse”, will announce José Alfredo. He will give a role to the nymphet, who will despair at the idea of ​​losing it. “Zé, for God’s sake,” the redhead will ask, being interrupted by a cinematic kiss.

“I love you forever, don’t forget about it”, will declare the husband of Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral), in a farewell atmosphere. Magnolia’s daughter (Zezé Polessa) will burst into tears and look at the sealed document without knowing what to do. Later, she will be encouraged by her mother to open the mysterious envelope.

“Run in your apartment and open that business right away,” the van will suggest. The two will be together when they read the document. “He left a part of his fortune. Hopefully nothing happens today, but that guarantees his future”, will say the veteran, relieved.

Maria Isis will finish the novel widow and rich. She will become a partner at the Medeiros jewelry store and will even travel with her rival to Mount Roraima, where she will scatter the Commander’s ashes in a beautiful funeral ceremony.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

